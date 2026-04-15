Wednesday, April 15, 2026

2026 Summer Internship Opportunity with Friends of the Environment!

 
2026 Summer Internship Opportunity with Friends of the Environment!

2026 Summer Internship Opportunity with Friends of the Environment!

Friends of the Environment is looking for Summer Interns to assist with our Summer Camp Program!

We’re seeking someone who:
- Is 18 years or older
- Is a Bahamian citizen
- Is a proficient swimmer
- Loves working with children and being outdoors

This is a great opportunity for anyone passionate about the environment, education, and making a positive impact in the community.

Internship runs from June 15th - July 17th

Location: Friends of the Environment Campus, Marsh Harbour, Abaco

If this sounds like you or someone you know, get in touch with us today!
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