2026 Summer Internship Opportunity with Friends of the Environment!
Friends of the Environment is looking for Summer Interns to assist with our Summer Camp Program!
We’re seeking someone who:
- Is 18 years or older
- Is a Bahamian citizen
- Is a proficient swimmer
- Loves working with children and being outdoors
This is a great opportunity for anyone passionate about the environment, education, and making a positive impact in the community.
Internship runs from June 15th - July 17th
Location: Friends of the Environment Campus, Marsh Harbour, Abaco
If this sounds like you or someone you know, get in touch with us today!