"Powerful Island Queen" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Women Are Not Weaker
They said a woman’s voice was soft,
Too gentle for the storm,
Too fragile for the weight of truth,
Too tender to transform.
They said her hands were meant for lace,
For quiet work and prayer,
Not lifting stones of broken worlds
Or building futures there.
But history whispers otherwise
Through centuries of flame,
Through mothers, fighters, poets, queens
Whose courage shaped our name.
For strength is not a single form,
Not iron, sword, or shout,
Sometimes it’s holding broken hearts
And still not giving out.
They say a river carves the stone
Because it flows so slow,
Yet mountains bend before its will
Though centuries must go.
So too the steady, patient force
Of women through the years,
Who turned their quiet suffering
Into a tide of tears.
And tears are not a weakness, no,
They water seeds below,
Where empathy and wisdom
And fierce compassion grow.
For those who feel the deepest wounds
Can mend them best again,
And those who carry pain with grace
Learn how to strengthen men.
Look back through pages dark with time,
Through wars and winter’s breath,
Where women stitched the wounded flesh
And sang away the death.
Where daughters tilled the stubborn earth
When fathers could not stand,
And mothers fed a thousand mouths
With little in their hand.
A woman bore the human race
Within her fragile frame,
Through agony and silent strength
She gave the world its name.
Each heartbeat formed beneath her ribs,
Each breath a borrowed spark,
She holds the light of every dawn
That rises from the dark.
They call her weak for loving much,
For caring past her own,
Yet love is not a brittle glass
That shatters when it’s thrown.
Love is the steel beneath the skin,
The fire inside the bone,
The stubborn will to stand again
When standing feels alone.
Consider those who walked through fire
For rights they’d never see,
Who marched while hatred filled the air
Yet still demanded free.
Their footsteps rang through city streets,
Their voices split the night,
And every whispered “Not today”
Became a torch of light.
A girl who studies late at night
While doubt knocks at the door,
A mother working double shifts
To give her children more,
A sister speaking truth aloud
Though silence would be safe,
These are the quiet acts of strength
That reshape human faith.
Strength isn’t always thunder loud
Or banners in the sky,
Sometimes it’s simply choosing hope
When hope seems like a lie.
Sometimes it’s rising every day
Though yesterday still aches,
And facing down a thousand fears
For one small chance it takes.
A woman bends but does not break,
Like branches in a gale,
She sways with storms of circumstance
Yet somehow will not fail.
For roots run deep beneath the soil
Of struggles she has known,
And every trial through the years
Has carved her heart to stone.
But not the cold, unfeeling kind
That shuns the world away,
Her stone is carved with living warmth
That guides the lost to stay.
It shelters dreams and battered souls,
It steadies trembling feet,
A fortress made of tenderness
Where strength and mercy meet.
So tell me not that women lack
The courage men possess,
For strength is not a contest won
By volume or excess.
The loudest roar may shake the air
Yet fade before the dawn,
While quiet wills that refuse to yield
Still carry mountains on.
The hands that rock a cradle’s edge
Can shape the fate of kings,
The voice that teaches one small child
Can change a thousand things.
The mind that questions ancient rules
Can tear down rusted walls,
And every truth a woman speaks
Resounds through marble halls.
Look closer at the world we know,
At every thriving land,
And somewhere in its roots you’ll find
A woman’s steady hand.
In science labs and artist’s rooms,
In fields of grain and steel,
Her work has always turned the gears
That keep the planet real.
She writes the code, she heals the sick,
She builds, invents, and leads,
She plants tomorrow’s forests
With today’s courageous seeds.
And still she hears the ancient lie
That echoes from the past:
That somehow she is less than strong,
Too delicate to last.
But strength is more than hardened fists
Or muscles carved from stone,
It’s patience through a thousand storms
When facing them alone.
It’s rising after every fall
With bruised but steady grace,
And meeting doubt with lifted chin
And fire upon the face.
Women are not weaker souls,
They never were at all,
They simply learned a different way
To answer every call.
With resilience like the ocean tide,
With wisdom deep and wide,
With hearts that carry generations
Quietly inside.
So let the old illusions fade
Like shadows at first light,
And see the truth that’s always stood
In clear and steady sight:
A woman’s strength is not a myth,
Nor something faint or small,
It is the silent force of life
That rises through us all.
For every hero history sings,
For every victory won,
A woman’s courage stands beside
Or shines as brightly done.
And when the world at last admits
What truth has always spoken,
We’ll see the strongest hearts on earth
Were never meant as tokens.
They were the builders of the dawn,
The keepers of the flame.
Women were never weaker.
They were simply strong
in a different name.
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT