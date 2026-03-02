Step Into Spring with a Somatic Writing Retreat in Grand Bahama

Spring Equinox Somatic Writing Retreat
March 21, 2026 - 10:00am - 5:00pm
Mosai Art Hub - Freeport, Grand Bahamas
with Erin James & Susan Jensen Sweeting
Step into the turning of the season and the doorway of your next creative chapter.
Join us for a day-long writing retreat honoring the Spring Equinox — a time of balance, renewal, and possibility. Through guided writing, reflection, somatic awareness, and community, we’ll explore what is emerging in our lives and on the page.
This retreat is for writers of all levels who feel called to pause, listen, and cross a creative threshold.
