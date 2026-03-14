Seeking Intelligence: Past Present and Future of AI

Explore the fascinating history of AI and our enduring fascination with thinking machines. This video dives into the concept of artificial intelligence, showing how humans have envisioned intelligent machines for centuries, long before today's technology. From ancient ideas to future tech, see how the dream of AI has evolved.
From the visionary work of Alan Turing to the cutting-edge breakthroughs of OpenAI and DeepMind, Seeking Intelligence explores the astonishing evolution of artificial intelligence. This gripping documentary journeys through the past, present, and speculative future of AI—unpacking how machine learning, AGI, and surveillance tech are reshaping our world.
With expert insights from leading voices like Sam Altman, Tristan Harris, and Eric Schmidt, the film dives into the moral dilemmas, legal gray areas, and global power dynamics behind AI’s rise. Is AI the key to human advancement—or our undoing?