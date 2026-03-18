March 21 2026: Short Tales 2023 Book Launch

Join us at 6:30 in the refurbished foyer of the Winston V. Saunders theatre for the launch of Short Tales 2023, the fifth anthology of Short Tales!
Books will be on sale for $20. Some of the authors will be on hand to sign!
Then join us in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre at 8 PM for the second and final public performance of Ian Strachan’s Gun Boys Rhapsody, revived for a new generation, and part of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity project, Professionalizing the Theatre Industry in The Bahamas!
Books will be on sale for $20. Some of the authors will be on hand to sign!
Then join us in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre at 8 PM for the second and final public performance of Ian Strachan’s Gun Boys Rhapsody, revived for a new generation, and part of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity project, Professionalizing the Theatre Industry in The Bahamas!