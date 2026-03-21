"Close Race" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
It’s Regatta Time
The sails are trimmed, the breeze is fine,
The drums of joy begin to chime,
From Nassau docks to Exuma’s line —
The islands sing: It’s Regatta time!
The sloops stand proud in the morning sun,
Wooden masts gleam, the paint’s just done,
Their crews prepare — the race begun,
For skill and bragging rights hard-won.
Each island’s team, with colors bold,
Tell stories sailors love to hold:
Of brave men racing seas of gold,
Where wind and pride are never sold.
The captains grin, their eyes like flame,
Each knows by heart the ocean’s name,
Their island chants ignite the game —
Who’ll take the crown, who’ll claim the fame?
The crowd’s a sea of laughs and cheers,
A mix of locals, friends, and peers,
Old rivalries from years to years,
Now toasted high with ice-cold beers.
Boats lean low, the spray takes flight,
White sails glowing, pure and bright,
Wave crashes roar, hearts leap with might —
The sloops dance wild beneath sunlight.
Then comes the feast — the smoke, the spice,
Crab 'n' rice, peas 'n' rice,
Fried fish crisp, conch fritters twice,
Sweet Sky Juice — oh, pure paradise!
Vendors calling, Rake 'n' Scrape songs play,
The scent of fry pans fills the bay,
Cool breezes drift through all the day,
As laughter keeps the heat at bay.
Children run and jump in sand,
Tourists marvel, cameras in hand,
Family and friends from sea to land,
All join in where joy is planned.
Each island’s regatta has its flair —
Andros, Acklins, or Harbour Island air,
The Bahamian heart beats everywhere,
In turquoise seas and cultural fun we share.
And when twilight hums her coral tune,
The parties light a tropic moon,
From beachside shacks to clubs that swoon,
Dancing till the next day’s noon.
Music pulses, hips in time,
Laughter spills like ginger lime,
Feet in sand — rhythm sublime,
Midnight feels like summer’s prime.
We wake on shores, salt on our skin,
Dreaming of the race we’ll win,
Regatta haze still deep within —
Each dawn, the joy begins again.
Till duty calls, and boats depart,
We leave, yet carry, heart to heart,
The rhythm, taste, the island art —
Each memory a work of chart.
Back home, we sigh, the ocean near,
Still hearing bells of laughter clear,
Already planning, next year, next cheer —
Regatta time will soon be here.
For every sloop that cuts the foam,
Each race where island friends call home,
The spirit sails where we may roam —
Bahamas’ heart, the sea, the dome.
So lift your glass, let voices rhyme,
In aquamarine seas and gold sunshine,
Forever sweet, forever fine —
The islands call: It’s Regatta Time!
©A. Derek Catalano/Claude