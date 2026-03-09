The Integrated Land Management Grant Training series continues in New Providence!
The Bahamas Development Bank invites farmers, entrepreneurs, and interested participants to attend the upcoming training session on March 11th at the Training Room, Department of Agriculture (Food Safety Lab Building) on Gladstone Road.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about sustainable land management and gain valuable information on grant categories, how to apply for the ILM grant, future training opportunities, and monitoring & evaluation requirements.
Farmers Training: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
ILM Grant Training: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Location: Department of Agriculture Training Room, Food Safety Lab Building, Gladstone Road
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/260622579051860
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the knowledge and tools needed to access grant funding and strengthen sustainable agricultural practices.
The Bahamas Development Bank invites farmers, entrepreneurs, and interested participants to attend the upcoming training session on March 11th at the Training Room, Department of Agriculture (Food Safety Lab Building) on Gladstone Road.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about sustainable land management and gain valuable information on grant categories, how to apply for the ILM grant, future training opportunities, and monitoring & evaluation requirements.
Farmers Training: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
ILM Grant Training: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Location: Department of Agriculture Training Room, Food Safety Lab Building, Gladstone Road
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/260622579051860
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the knowledge and tools needed to access grant funding and strengthen sustainable agricultural practices.