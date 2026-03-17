IB Visual Arts Exhibition – St. Andrews International School
Step into a world of imagination and creativity at the IB Visual Arts Exhibition 2026, presented by the talented students of St. Andrews International School.
This year’s exhibition explores the theme “The Beauty of the Collective Unconscious,” showcasing powerful and thought-provoking works that reflect identity, culture, nature, dreams, and the shared human experience.
This year’s exhibition explores the theme “The Beauty of the Collective Unconscious,” showcasing powerful and thought-provoking works that reflect identity, culture, nature, dreams, and the shared human experience.
Friday, March 20, 2026
Native Arts & Crafts on Bay
Bay Street & Elizabeth Avenue
Nassau, Bahamas