"A Spark of Hope" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Hope For Tomorrow
The velvet curtain of the night hangs heavy, dark, and still,
A shadow cast across the vale, a ghost upon the hill.
The echoes of the day gone by are muffled in the gloom,
And silence, like a heavy shroud, pervades the quiet room.
We gaze into the starlit void, where mysteries reside,
With secrets of the universe and places yet to hide.
Yet even in the deepest black, when vision seems to fail,
A tiny spark begins to glow, beyond the frozen veil.
It starts within the quiet heart, a rhythm soft and low,
A steady beat that promises the morning light will show.
For every winter’s icy grip that locks the world in sleep,
There is a secret, stirring root, a promise meant to keep.
The marble halls of yesterday may crumble into dust,
And iron blades of ancient wars may yield to orange rust,
But through the cracks of broken stone, the emerald blades arise,
To seek the warmth of golden sun beneath the morning skies.
Behold the dreamer in the street, who walks against the wind,
With spirit like a sturdy sail, and courage disciplined.
They see the world not as it is, in shades of weary grey,
But as a canvas yet untouched, where light and color play.
For hope is not a fleeting wish or vapor in the air,
It is the hammer and the nail, the answer to a prayer.
It builds the bridges o’er the gulf where narrow rivers run,
And weaves the threads of empathy until the work is done.
The child who holds a wooden pen and writes a simple line,
The scholar seeking out the stars to see the grand design,
The healer with the steady hand, the farmer with the seed—
All plant the harvest of a world that’s free from hate and greed.
We carry in our weary souls the stories of the old,
The legends of the brave and wise, in silver and in gold.
They taught us that the storm will pass, the thunder soon will cease,
And leaves of olive yet will bloom to signal lasting peace.
So let us cast away the chains of doubt and cold despair,
And breathe the fragrance of the dawn that lingers in the air.
The mountains may be steep and tall, the path may wind and bend,
But every journey started here will find its rightful end.
For tomorrow is a library of books we’ve yet to write,
A gallery of masterpieces waiting for the light.
It is the song we haven’t sung, the joy we’ve yet to find,
The legacy of kindness left by all of humankind.
Though clouds may gather on the sea and waves begin to roar,
The lighthouse of the human soul stands firm upon the shore.
It signals to the lost and tired, the wandering and the weak,
That home is not a distant place, but something that we seek.
The sun will climb the eastern ridge and paint the world anew,
In shades of rose and amethyst, and deep, celestial blue.
The birds will wake the sleeping woods with carols loud and clear,
To banish every lingering ghost and every hidden fear.
Rise up, oh weary traveler, and lift your heavy head,
For all the words of bitterness are better left unsaid.
The future is a garden gate that swings upon its hinge,
Where meadows stretch in endless green beyond the forest fringe.
With every breath, we forge a link, a chain of common grace,
To leave a better legacy for all the human race.
The light is growing stronger now, the shadows flee away,
As hope prepares the table for a bright and better day.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini