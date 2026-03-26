Honourable Member is Finally Here!

Premiere screening of “Honourable Member” by Ian Strachan at The Atlantis Theatre April 11th at 7:30pm
Ian Strachan brings an adaptation of his hilarious hit play, Honourable Member, to the big screen. The film is an unforgettable portrait of a Caribbean Prime Minister, Winston “Fergie” Ferguson, played by the incomparable Dion Johnson. Fergie is a master communicator and a wily veteran when it comes to besting his rivals. Honourable Member boasts a stellar cast, featuring many of the finest actors in The Bahamas.