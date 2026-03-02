Growing Up Newry by C. A. Newry
Growing Up Newry is a lyrical memoir that returns to a Bahamian childhood shaped by family, faith, struggle, laughter, and the quiet lessons passed down through generations. With the rhythm of island storytelling and the intimacy of remembrance, the author invites readers into a world where neighbors knew your name, elders carried history in their hands, and every moment—ordinary or not—mattered.
Through scenes both tender and unflinching, this memoir captures the beauty of growing up surrounded by community, the weight of expectation, and the slow awakening of self. It is a story of roots and resilience, of how a place can shape a life long after one has left its shores.