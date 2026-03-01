"Conquereor AST-01" - Bahamas AI Image
©A. Derek Catalano
Freedom to the World
The horizon glows with a morning light,
As shadows of tyranny fade from the sight.
From the land of the brave and the home of the free,
A beacon is shining across every sea.
High in the heavens, the Eagle takes flight,
With pinions of justice and talons of might,
An emblem of power that never shall rest
Until every nation is rightfully blessed.
Freedom to the world, in the Red, White, and Blue,
With a spirit of iron and a heart that is true.
Under the banner where fifty stars shine,
The promise of liberty—sacred, divine.
From the mountains of marble to plains of the gold,
The story of triumph is ancient and bold.
When dictators huddle in darkness and fear,
They know that the vanguard of justice is near.
For those who are downtrodden, silenced, and chained,
Where the rights of the person are bruised and profaned,
The Great Superpower descends through the sky,
To answer the captive’s long-suffering cry.
No more shall the specter of Marx or the Czar
Extinguish the light of the bright morning star.
Where Fascism withered the soul of the land,
The Eagle delivers a liberating hand.
Through fire and thunder, the message is sent:
The power of kings is but briefly outspent,
For the rule of the people, the vote and the choice,
Give even the smallest a thundering voice.
With peace through the strength of superior flame,
The enemies of freedom are put to their shame.
Not for the conquest of soil or of ore,
But to open the hinges of Liberty’s door.
To the war-torn regions where sorrow was king,
The bells of Democracy loudly shall ring;
No threat of the gallows or firing-squad wall
Can stand when the pillars of tyranny fall.
Equality marches in boots made of steel,
To break every burden and help every heel.
The right to decide how a life shall be spent,
In a home where the spirit is never content
To live under masters or iron-fisted creeds,
For America knows what a human soul needs:
The right to be heard and the right to be known,
With a future that’s harvested from what is sown.
So look to the skies where the contrails remain,
Above every valley and every wide plain.
The Star-Spangled Banner is waving on high,
A promise of hope that will nevermore die.
Protecting the weak and the weary of heart,
With a courage that sets every hero apart.
From the shores of the east to the westernmost sea,
The world shall be safe, and the world shall be free.
God bless the Republic, the shield and the sword,
Spreading the light as the Eagle has soared.
One nation, undaunted, for all to behold,
Bringing Freedom to the world, more precious than gold.
