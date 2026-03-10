Don’t Jump To Conclusions
In a town where whispers traveled fast
And guesses often grew and passed,
A simple glance, a careless view
Could shape a tale that none once knew.
A shadow stretched across a wall,
And someone swore they saw it fall.
Another said, “It surely ran!”
And soon the rumor filled the span.
For minds can rush where facts walk slow,
And claim they surely must all know.
But truth is quiet, calm, and still,
And waits beyond the hurried will.
A moment’s pause, a careful eye
Can save a hundred false replies.
Yet many leap with hurried tongue
Before the truth has yet begun.
A boy once passed the market square
With muddy shoes and tousled hair.
A broken jar lay on the street,
With shards scattered at his feet.
A woman gasped, “He dropped the load!
I saw him walking down this road!”
Another nodded, quick to say,
“He’s always reckless anyway.”
The crowd soon gathered, frowns in place,
Disapproval written on each face.
The boy stood still, confused and pale,
As voices rose to judge the tale.
But from the shop an old man came
And calmly spoke the honest claim:
“The wind,” he said, “blew hard today,
And knocked that jar from where it lay.
The boy you blame had stopped to see
If he could help and tidy me.”
A silence fell across the square,
The heavy weight of unfair care.
For words once said cannot return,
And shame is quick for hearts to burn.
So many lives have felt that sting,
Of guessing wrong at everything.
A hurried thought, a reckless view
Can twist what once was honest truth.
A teacher saw a folded sheet
Dropped gently near a student’s seat.
She frowned and thought, A hidden note.
A secret cheat the child just wrote.
She called him out before them all,
Her voice sharp through the quiet hall.
The boy stood up with shaking hands,
Confusion none could understand.
Until a girl rose from her chair
And said, “Excuse me, that’s mine there.”
“I dropped my work upon the floor
When someone opened up the door.”
The teacher paused, regret set in,
Ashamed she judged the child’s intent.
For often sight can trick the mind
When patience chooses not to find
The fuller story yet untold
That careful moments might unfold.
A traveler walking down the lane
Saw smoke rise up like sudden rain.
A barn ablaze, the farmer near,
And buckets scattered far from clear.
The traveler cried, “He set the fire!
Insurance schemes and greedy desire!”
The rumor spread from town to town
Before the truth could settle down.
But later news revealed instead
The lightning strike that overhead
Had split the sky with sudden flame
And left the farmer not to blame.
Yet damage done is slow to mend
When careless judgment does extend.
For once suspicion takes its seat,
It lingers long in hearts it meets.
Not every error comes from spite,
Or from a wish to start a fight.
Sometimes minds simply move too fast,
And careful thinking comes in last.
A hurried glance, a partial clue,
A fragment of a broken view.
From these, a mountain may arise
Built high on small mistaken ties.
A friend may seem to turn away
And leave a greeting gone astray.
You think they chose to pass you by
And cold resentment settles nigh.
But later learn they did not see
Your wave beside the maple tree.
Their thoughts were lost in pressing care,
Not meant to leave you standing there.
A door may close before your knock,
A clock may stop upon the dock.
A message lost, a look misread,
And soon harsh words are quickly said.
How many quarrels start this way,
From thoughts that wander and betray
The patient truth that waits behind
The restless racing of the mind?
For life is filled with hidden threads
That weave beneath what first is said.
And what appears within a glance
May hide a deeper circumstance.
The quiet truth may move unseen
Behind the surface of a scene.
Like roots beneath the forest floor
That hold the tallest trees and more.
So pause before the verdict falls,
Before suspicion loudly calls.
Let patience guide the watching eye
And keep the mind from racing by.
Observe the moment, listen well,
Let evidence begin to tell
The fuller story, line by line,
Before declaring any sign.
Ask questions where confusion lies,
Let understanding slowly rise.
For wisdom grows where care is shown
And thoughtful judgment stands alone.
A steady mind, a careful heart
Can keep such costly faults apart.
For truth rewards the ones who wait
And guard their thoughts at reason’s gate.
Remember this in all you do,
When something strange appears to view:
The first impression may deceive
More quickly than you might believe.
So look again, and look once more,
Search deeper than the surface shore.
For often what we think we see
Is not the truth of what may be.
And those who learn this patient art
Hold clearer vision in their heart.
They walk through life with calmer sight
And judge with fairness, depth, and light.
So let this lesson firmly stand
Like guiding stars across the land:
Before conclusions swiftly jump,
Let careful thought replace the thump.
For wisdom waits where minds take time,
And patience walks in steady rhyme.
And truth, though quiet, strong, and slow,
Will always guide the ones who know.
So pause, observe, and understand—
Before you judge, before you stand.
For many wrongs and sorrows run
From conclusions quickly done.