Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Cyndi Lauper Live at Atlantis!

 
Cyndi Lauper Live at Atlantis!

Cyndi Lauper Live at Atlantis!

 
Be among the first to secure your tickets to the performance of a true music icon.

Cyndi Lauper brings her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Enjoy a night of legendary hits and unforgettable energy under the stars on Casuarina Beach.

Show Time

Concert Village Opens: 6:30pm

Venue Doors Open: 8:00pm

Cyndi Lauper: 9:30pm

GET TICKETS
 
 *DISCLAIMER: Show may contain adult language and content.
at
Labels: , , , , ,