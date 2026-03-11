Cyndi Lauper Live at Atlantis!
Cyndi Lauper brings her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Enjoy a night of legendary hits and unforgettable energy under the stars on Casuarina Beach.
Show Time
Concert Village Opens: 6:30pm
Venue Doors Open: 8:00pm
Cyndi Lauper: 9:30pm
*DISCLAIMER: Show may contain adult language and content.