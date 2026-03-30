Chipman (d.1951) Chipman (d.1957) Chipman (d.1962) Chipman (d.2013) Chipman (d.2014) and the Court Case

By The Bahamianologist
There is a particular truth about The Bahamas that the official histories have long preferred to leave unspoken. It is not a comfortable truth, yet it is an honest one: families across every economic and social spectrum — families that gave priests, politicians, teachers, preachers, artists, entrepreneurs, the famous and the infamous, an entire economic class and generation to the nation, and families whose contributions were quieter but no less real — were born outside the formal bonds of marriage.
Bahamians had a name for them: outside children. A plain term for a common reality that the official record preferred not to count.
Were it not for the whispered secrets that outlive the principals by generations, such truths would remain buried in the memories of those who carried them in silence to their graves.