Thursday, March 19, 2026

Calling All Artisans in Grand Bahama!

 
Calling All Artisans in Grand Bahama poster

Calling All Artisans in Grand Bahama!

 
Are you a local creator with unique, handcrafted artwork? This is your opportunity to showcase and sell your work!

The Ministry for Grand Bahama is inviting artisans to express interest in participating in a curated showcase designed to highlight local talent and support creative entrepreneurs. Whether you specialize in painting, crafts, sculpture, or other handmade creations, your work deserves to be seen.

Applications are available at the Ministry for Grand Bahama or BAIC

Deadline: March 26, 2026

For more information: (242) 350-8571 or (242) 352-8525

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a growing creative community and turn your passion into opportunity!
at
Labels: , , ,