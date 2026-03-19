Calling All Artisans in Grand Bahama!
Are you a local creator with unique, handcrafted artwork? This is your opportunity to showcase and sell your work!
The Ministry for Grand Bahama is inviting artisans to express interest in participating in a curated showcase designed to highlight local talent and support creative entrepreneurs. Whether you specialize in painting, crafts, sculpture, or other handmade creations, your work deserves to be seen.
Applications are available at the Ministry for Grand Bahama or BAIC
The Ministry for Grand Bahama is inviting artisans to express interest in participating in a curated showcase designed to highlight local talent and support creative entrepreneurs. Whether you specialize in painting, crafts, sculpture, or other handmade creations, your work deserves to be seen.
Applications are available at the Ministry for Grand Bahama or BAIC
Deadline: March 26, 2026
For more information: (242) 350-8571 or (242) 352-8525
Don’t miss this chance to be part of a growing creative community and turn your passion into opportunity!