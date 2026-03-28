Bahamian Star Nishie LS Set to Headline Soca Steam in Nassau!
The 242 is getting ready for a major wave as Soca Steam prepares to take over Nassau with a heavy focus on homegrown Bahamian talent. Leading the charge is the 242’s own powerhouse, Nishie LS, a favorite among local music lovers known for her incredible versatility. From her gospel roots to dominating the Rake ‘n’ Scrape and Soca scenes, she’s set to bring the house down with massive hits like “Loose Me” and “Gimme De Music.” This performance is a true celebration of Bahamian artistry, showcasing why Nishie remains a standout beacon in our local music industry.
While Nishie holds it down for the 242, she’ll be sharing the stage with a dynamic lineup of Caribbean stars. The energy will be through the roof as Yung Bredda and Shassy Mania join the bill, bringing their signature high-octane vibes to the mix. It’s a perfect fusion of regional sounds, where the infectious rhythms of The Bahamas meet the broader pulse of the Caribbean for a night of pure, unadulterated energy.
This massive cultural explosion is taking place at The Farm, Marshall Road in Nassau, New Providence. The “steam” officially begins on Saturday, April 4th, 2026, starting at 10:00 PM and going hard until 4:00 AM. Make sure you represent, bring your energy, and get ready for a night that highlights the very best of our Bahamian talent.
Courtesy of Rock the City