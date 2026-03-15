Bahamas Virtual School
The Bahamas Virtual School offers alternative solutions to their educational needs for students in unique situations wishing to earn an accredited online high school diploma.
Self-paced, student-centered instruction provides a rigorous academic school curriculum and vocational programs.
Self-paced, student-centered instruction provides a rigorous academic school curriculum and vocational programs.
Online courses are the primary means of instruction for our students.
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