Sunday, March 15, 2026

Bahamas Virtual School

 
Bahamas Virtual Shcool

Bahamas Virtual School

 
The Bahamas Virtual School offers alternative solutions to their educational needs for students in unique situations wishing to earn an accredited online high school diploma.

Self-paced, student-centered instruction provides a rigorous academic school curriculum and vocational programs.

Online courses are the primary means of instruction for our students.

Visit Bahamas Virtual School

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