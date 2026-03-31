"The Best" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Always Do Your Best
When the morning sun begins its climb and wakes the sleeping day,
And challenges like mountain peaks stand tall within your way,
Don’t measure out the effort by the prizes you might win,
But by the strength of spirit that you summon from within.
In every task you undertake, however small or grand,
Commit the total power of your heart and of your hand.
If you are sweeping marble floors or carving out a stone,
Or sitting in a quiet room, working all alone,
Let every stroke be steady and let every line be true,
For everything you finish is a mirror-piece of you.
The world may not be watching, and the crowds may never cheer,
But excellence is found when your own conscience is the peer.
When weariness comes knocking and the easy path looks kind,
When shadows of a doubt begin to flicker in your mind,
Remember that the finish line is not the only goal,
It’s the process of the striving that defines a steady soul.
To cut a corner here or there might save a little time,
But hollow is the summit if you cheated on the climb.
In moments of great triumph, when the glory starts to fade,
You’ll find the truest value in the efforts that you made.
And even in the face of loss, when things don’t go your way,
If you gave all you had to give throughout the weary day,
You’ll find a quiet sanctuary, a peace within your chest,
The noble, deep contentment of the soul that did its best.
For talent is a seed that’s sown, but labor is the rain,
And nothing worth the having comes without a bit of strain.
So let your work be honest and your focus be intense,
For doing well is actually its own best recompense.
When you lay down your head at night to take your final rest,
The sweetest sleep is reserved for the one who gave their best.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini