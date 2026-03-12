A National Lottery for The Bahamas: A Policy Proposal for Parliament

Thursday, March 12, 2026

 ©A. Derek Catalano

 

Executive Summary

The Bahamas faces persistent fiscal pressures. Public debt remains high, infrastructure needs are significant, and the country faces increasing financial vulnerability due to climate change, hurricane recovery costs, and economic volatility tied to tourism.

At the same time, gambling activity already exists widely across the country through numbers games, web shop betting, and foreign lottery wagering. A large portion of this activity occurs outside direct public benefit.

This proposal outlines how The Bahamas could establish a National Lottery System that is transparent, regulated, and designed to generate revenue for public programs while minimizing social harm.

The proposal addresses five major questions:

  1. Whether a national lottery is feasible

  2. How it should be structured and regulated

  3. How revenues should be collected and distributed

  4. How to manage social risks and moral concerns

  5. Whether such a policy should be approved through referendum

The central argument is that if gambling activity already exists within the country, a properly regulated national lottery could convert that activity into a structured public revenue system while maintaining strong protections for society.

However, because of the social and religious sensitivities surrounding gambling in The Bahamas, the proposal recommends that implementation occur only after a national referendum supported by a clear legislative framework.

1. Background and National Context

The Bahamas has historically maintained a unique and sometimes contradictory relationship with gambling.

For decades, casino gambling has been permitted in the country primarily for tourists. Bahamian citizens were traditionally prohibited from participating in these casinos.

Despite this restriction, a parallel domestic gambling system emerged. Numbers houses and later web shop betting operations became widespread across New Providence and several Family Islands.

These operations have employed thousands of Bahamians and generate millions of dollars in wagers annually. Yet much of this economic activity has historically remained outside direct government taxation or national development programs.

In 2013, the government asked Bahamian voters to decide whether to legalize web shop gaming and create a national lottery. Both proposals were rejected in a national referendum.

Several factors contributed to that outcome:

strong opposition from religious organizations
uncertainty about how the lottery would operate
concern about gambling addiction and social harm
limited public understanding of the regulatory framework

More than a decade later, the underlying issues remain.

Gambling activity has not disappeared. Instead, it continues in various forms, including online wagering and foreign lottery participation.

The question facing policymakers is therefore not simply whether gambling should exist, but how the country should manage it in a way that benefits the public while protecting social values.

2. Objectives of a National Lottery

A Bahamian National Lottery should be designed to achieve several policy objectives.

2.1 Public Revenue Generation

The primary objective is to generate consistent revenue that can support national priorities such as:

education
healthcare
hurricane recovery funds
youth and sports development
infrastructure improvement

Lottery revenue would create an additional fiscal stream without raising traditional taxes.

2.2 Regulation of Existing Gambling Activity

The lottery would bring currently unregulated or informal gambling practices into a controlled legal framework.

Benefits include:

consumer protection
financial transparency
anti-money-laundering oversight
enforcement of age restrictions

2.3 Job Creation and Economic Activity

A national lottery would create employment opportunities in:

retail ticket sales
information technology
marketing and advertising
auditing and compliance
regulatory oversight

This would support both urban and Family Island economies.

2.4 National Development Funding

Many successful lottery systems worldwide allocate funds to specific public programs.

In The Bahamas, lottery revenue could support:

public education funding
national scholarship programs
cultural and arts initiatives
sports development programs
disaster resilience infrastructure

3. Legislative Framework

The establishment of a national lottery would require new legislation passed by Parliament.

This legislation would be called the National Lottery Act.

The Act would define:

the legal authority of the lottery
governance structures
licensing procedures
revenue distribution rules
enforcement and penalties

3.1 Creation of the National Lottery Authority

The Act would establish a new public body:

The Bahamas National Lottery Authority (BNLA).

This authority would regulate and manage all lottery operations.

Its responsibilities would include:

licensing operators
ensuring fair prize payouts
monitoring financial transactions
enforcing compliance regulations
conducting independent audits

The authority would report annually to Parliament.

3.2 Governance Structure

The BNLA would be governed by a board of directors consisting of:

a chairperson appointed by the Prime Minister
representatives from the Ministry of Finance
representatives from the Ministry of Social Services
financial regulatory experts
legal and consumer protection professionals

Board members would serve fixed terms to protect independence.

4. Operational Structure of the Lottery

The Bahamian National Lottery should include several game formats to ensure sustainability and wide participation.

4.1 Draw Games

These would operate similarly to major international lotteries.

Examples include:

Daily Pick 3
Daily Pick 4
Weekly jackpot draw
Large rollover jackpot games

Players select numbers and prizes are determined through computerized random drawing systems.

4.2 Instant Scratch Tickets

Scratch-off tickets provide immediate results and are widely used in lottery systems around the world.

They can be sold through:

convenience stores
gas stations
supermarkets
authorized lottery retailers

4.3 Digital Lottery Platform

A modern lottery must include digital infrastructure.

Players could purchase tickets through:

a government-regulated online portal
licensed retail terminals
mobile applications

Strict identity verification systems would prevent underage participation.

5. Retail and Distribution Network

Lottery tickets would be sold through licensed retailers across the country.

Retail partners could include:

convenience stores
grocery stores
gas stations
pharmacies
Family Island merchants

Retailers would earn a small commission from ticket sales, typically between 5% and 8%.

This would create additional income opportunities for small businesses.

6. Revenue Structure and Taxation

Lottery revenue would be divided into several categories.

A typical model could include the following structure.

Prize payouts: 50%

Half of all lottery revenue would return to players as prizes.

This maintains public interest and competitive jackpots.

Government development fund: 30%

Thirty percent of revenue would go directly into a National Development Fund.

This fund would support:

education programs
healthcare improvements
disaster relief funds
community projects

All expenditures would require public reporting.

Operational costs: 10%

This includes:

lottery system maintenance
technology infrastructure
staffing
auditing

Retail commissions: 7%

Paid to retailers selling tickets.

Responsible gaming programs: 3%

Funding for:

addiction treatment programs
public education campaigns
research on gambling impacts

7. Oversight and Anti-Corruption Measures

Transparency is essential for public trust.

The following safeguards would be required.

7.1 Independent Audits

The National Lottery Authority would undergo annual audits conducted by independent accounting firms.

Results would be presented to Parliament and made publicly available.

7.2 Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance

All lottery transactions would comply with Bahamian financial regulations.

Large prize payouts would require:

identity verification
tax documentation
anti-money-laundering screening

7.3 Digital Tracking Systems

Modern lottery systems track all transactions electronically, allowing regulators to monitor ticket sales and payouts in real time.

This reduces fraud risk.

8. Social Responsibility and Public Health Protections

A national lottery must acknowledge the risks associated with gambling.

The proposal includes several safeguards.

8.1 Age Restrictions

Only individuals 18 years and older could purchase lottery tickets.

Strict ID verification systems would apply to digital platforms.

8.2 Betting Limits

Digital platforms could include voluntary betting limits to prevent excessive spending.

8.3 Public Education Campaigns

Responsible gaming campaigns would inform citizens about:

gambling addiction risks
financial management
available support services

8.4 Gambling Addiction Support

Part of lottery revenue would fund treatment programs for individuals experiencing gambling addiction.

9. Addressing Religious and Cultural Concerns

Opposition from religious organizations has historically been one of the strongest barriers to gambling legalization in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Christian Council and many churches argue that gambling can undermine moral values and encourage irresponsible behavior.

To address these concerns, the policy should emphasize several principles.

9.1 Voluntary Participation

A lottery would not force anyone to participate. It would simply provide a regulated option for those who choose to do so.

9.2 Public Benefit

Lottery revenue would be directed toward national programs that benefit society as a whole.

This ensures that funds generated from gambling support positive development.

9.3 Strong Social Safeguards

Responsible gaming programs, addiction support, and spending limits demonstrate that government recognizes and addresses potential risks.

10. The Case for a National Referendum

Because of the moral and cultural sensitivity of gambling in The Bahamas, this proposal strongly recommends holding a national referendum before implementing a lottery system.

A referendum would provide:

democratic legitimacy
public trust
clear national consensus

Unlike the 2013 referendum, a new vote should occur after a detailed policy framework has been presented so citizens fully understand how the lottery would operate.

11. Economic Impact Projections

Estimating exact revenue from a Bahamian national lottery requires economic modeling.

However, based on comparable markets, a mature lottery system could potentially generate tens of millions of dollars annually in government revenue.

Factors influencing revenue include:

population participation rates
game structure
jackpot size
digital platform accessibility

Even modest participation could produce significant funding for national programs.

12. Risks and Challenges

Despite potential benefits, several risks must be acknowledged.

12.1 Gambling Addiction

Lottery participation can lead to compulsive gambling for some individuals.

This requires continued funding for education and treatment.

12.2 Regressive Spending Patterns

Lower-income individuals sometimes spend a larger percentage of income on lottery tickets.

Public education campaigns must address this issue.

12.3 Political Mismanagement

If lottery funds are not transparently managed, public trust could erode.

Strict reporting requirements are therefore essential.

13. Implementation Timeline

A national lottery could be implemented in phases.

Phase 1: Policy Development (6 months)

Draft legislation
Consult religious leaders and community groups
Develop regulatory framework

Phase 2: National Referendum (3 months)

Public education campaign
National vote

Phase 3: Legislative Approval (3 months)

Parliament passes the National Lottery Act.

Phase 4: Infrastructure Development (9–12 months)

Build digital platforms
license retailers
hire regulatory staff

Phase 5: National Launch

Public rollout of lottery games and ticket sales.

14. Conclusion

The establishment of a national lottery in The Bahamas presents both opportunity and risk.

On one hand, a properly regulated lottery could generate significant public revenue, formalize existing gambling activity, create jobs, and support national development programs.

On the other hand, gambling raises legitimate concerns regarding addiction, social inequality, and moral values.

The most responsible path forward is neither to ignore gambling nor to expand it without caution.

Instead, policymakers should consider a carefully designed national lottery system supported by strong regulation, transparency, and social safeguards.

Most importantly, because gambling touches deeply held beliefs in Bahamian society, the decision should ultimately rest with the people through a national referendum.

If approved, a Bahamian national lottery could transform an existing informal activity into a structured system that supports national progress while respecting the country’s social and cultural values.

 
©A. Derek Catalano/ChatGPT
 
