A National Lottery for The Bahamas
A Policy Proposal for Parliament
Executive Summary
The Bahamas faces persistent fiscal pressures. Public debt remains high, infrastructure needs are significant, and the country faces increasing financial vulnerability due to climate change, hurricane recovery costs, and economic volatility tied to tourism.
At the same time, gambling activity already exists widely across the country through numbers games, web shop betting, and foreign lottery wagering. A large portion of this activity occurs outside direct public benefit.
This proposal outlines how The Bahamas could establish a National Lottery System that is transparent, regulated, and designed to generate revenue for public programs while minimizing social harm.
The proposal addresses five major questions:
-
Whether a national lottery is feasible
-
How it should be structured and regulated
-
How revenues should be collected and distributed
-
How to manage social risks and moral concerns
-
Whether such a policy should be approved through referendum
The central argument is that if gambling activity already exists within the country, a properly regulated national lottery could convert that activity into a structured public revenue system while maintaining strong protections for society.
However, because of the social and religious sensitivities surrounding gambling in The Bahamas, the proposal recommends that implementation occur only after a national referendum supported by a clear legislative framework.
1. Background and National Context
The Bahamas has historically maintained a unique and sometimes contradictory relationship with gambling.
For decades, casino gambling has been permitted in the country primarily for tourists. Bahamian citizens were traditionally prohibited from participating in these casinos.
Despite this restriction, a parallel domestic gambling system emerged. Numbers houses and later web shop betting operations became widespread across New Providence and several Family Islands.
These operations have employed thousands of Bahamians and generate millions of dollars in wagers annually. Yet much of this economic activity has historically remained outside direct government taxation or national development programs.
In 2013, the government asked Bahamian voters to decide whether to legalize web shop gaming and create a national lottery. Both proposals were rejected in a national referendum.
Several factors contributed to that outcome:
• strong opposition from religious organizations
• uncertainty about how the lottery would operate
• concern about gambling addiction and social harm
• limited public understanding of the regulatory framework
More than a decade later, the underlying issues remain.
Gambling activity has not disappeared. Instead, it continues in various forms, including online wagering and foreign lottery participation.
The question facing policymakers is therefore not simply whether gambling should exist, but how the country should manage it in a way that benefits the public while protecting social values.
2. Objectives of a National Lottery
A Bahamian National Lottery should be designed to achieve several policy objectives.
2.1 Public Revenue Generation
The primary objective is to generate consistent revenue that can support national priorities such as:
• education
• healthcare
• hurricane recovery funds
• youth and sports development
• infrastructure improvement
Lottery revenue would create an additional fiscal stream without raising traditional taxes.
2.2 Regulation of Existing Gambling Activity
The lottery would bring currently unregulated or informal gambling practices into a controlled legal framework.
Benefits include:
• consumer protection
• financial transparency
• anti-money-laundering oversight
• enforcement of age restrictions
2.3 Job Creation and Economic Activity
A national lottery would create employment opportunities in:
• retail ticket sales
• information technology
• marketing and advertising
• auditing and compliance
• regulatory oversight
This would support both urban and Family Island economies.
2.4 National Development Funding
Many successful lottery systems worldwide allocate funds to specific public programs.
In The Bahamas, lottery revenue could support:
• public education funding
• national scholarship programs
• cultural and arts initiatives
• sports development programs
• disaster resilience infrastructure
3. Legislative Framework
The establishment of a national lottery would require new legislation passed by Parliament.
This legislation would be called the National Lottery Act.
The Act would define:
• the legal authority of the lottery
• governance structures
• licensing procedures
• revenue distribution rules
• enforcement and penalties
3.1 Creation of the National Lottery Authority
The Act would establish a new public body:
The Bahamas National Lottery Authority (BNLA).
This authority would regulate and manage all lottery operations.
Its responsibilities would include:
• licensing operators
• ensuring fair prize payouts
• monitoring financial transactions
• enforcing compliance regulations
• conducting independent audits
The authority would report annually to Parliament.
3.2 Governance Structure
The BNLA would be governed by a board of directors consisting of:
• a chairperson appointed by the Prime Minister
• representatives from the Ministry of Finance
• representatives from the Ministry of Social Services
• financial regulatory experts
• legal and consumer protection professionals
Board members would serve fixed terms to protect independence.
4. Operational Structure of the Lottery
The Bahamian National Lottery should include several game formats to ensure sustainability and wide participation.
4.1 Draw Games
These would operate similarly to major international lotteries.
Examples include:
Daily Pick 3
Daily Pick 4
Weekly jackpot draw
Large rollover jackpot games
Players select numbers and prizes are determined through computerized random drawing systems.
4.2 Instant Scratch Tickets
Scratch-off tickets provide immediate results and are widely used in lottery systems around the world.
They can be sold through:
• convenience stores
• gas stations
• supermarkets
• authorized lottery retailers
4.3 Digital Lottery Platform
A modern lottery must include digital infrastructure.
Players could purchase tickets through:
• a government-regulated online portal
• licensed retail terminals
• mobile applications
Strict identity verification systems would prevent underage participation.
5. Retail and Distribution Network
Lottery tickets would be sold through licensed retailers across the country.
Retail partners could include:
• convenience stores
• grocery stores
• gas stations
• pharmacies
• Family Island merchants
Retailers would earn a small commission from ticket sales, typically between 5% and 8%.
This would create additional income opportunities for small businesses.
6. Revenue Structure and Taxation
Lottery revenue would be divided into several categories.
A typical model could include the following structure.
Prize payouts: 50%
Half of all lottery revenue would return to players as prizes.
This maintains public interest and competitive jackpots.
Government development fund: 30%
Thirty percent of revenue would go directly into a National Development Fund.
This fund would support:
• education programs
• healthcare improvements
• disaster relief funds
• community projects
All expenditures would require public reporting.
Operational costs: 10%
This includes:
• lottery system maintenance
• technology infrastructure
• staffing
• auditing
Retail commissions: 7%
Paid to retailers selling tickets.
Responsible gaming programs: 3%
Funding for:
• addiction treatment programs
• public education campaigns
• research on gambling impacts
7. Oversight and Anti-Corruption Measures
Transparency is essential for public trust.
The following safeguards would be required.
7.1 Independent Audits
The National Lottery Authority would undergo annual audits conducted by independent accounting firms.
Results would be presented to Parliament and made publicly available.
7.2 Anti-Money-Laundering Compliance
All lottery transactions would comply with Bahamian financial regulations.
Large prize payouts would require:
• identity verification
• tax documentation
• anti-money-laundering screening
7.3 Digital Tracking Systems
Modern lottery systems track all transactions electronically, allowing regulators to monitor ticket sales and payouts in real time.
This reduces fraud risk.
8. Social Responsibility and Public Health Protections
A national lottery must acknowledge the risks associated with gambling.
The proposal includes several safeguards.
8.1 Age Restrictions
Only individuals 18 years and older could purchase lottery tickets.
Strict ID verification systems would apply to digital platforms.
8.2 Betting Limits
Digital platforms could include voluntary betting limits to prevent excessive spending.
8.3 Public Education Campaigns
Responsible gaming campaigns would inform citizens about:
• gambling addiction risks
• financial management
• available support services
8.4 Gambling Addiction Support
Part of lottery revenue would fund treatment programs for individuals experiencing gambling addiction.
9. Addressing Religious and Cultural Concerns
Opposition from religious organizations has historically been one of the strongest barriers to gambling legalization in The Bahamas.
The Bahamas Christian Council and many churches argue that gambling can undermine moral values and encourage irresponsible behavior.
To address these concerns, the policy should emphasize several principles.
9.1 Voluntary Participation
A lottery would not force anyone to participate. It would simply provide a regulated option for those who choose to do so.
9.2 Public Benefit
Lottery revenue would be directed toward national programs that benefit society as a whole.
This ensures that funds generated from gambling support positive development.
9.3 Strong Social Safeguards
Responsible gaming programs, addiction support, and spending limits demonstrate that government recognizes and addresses potential risks.
10. The Case for a National Referendum
Because of the moral and cultural sensitivity of gambling in The Bahamas, this proposal strongly recommends holding a national referendum before implementing a lottery system.
A referendum would provide:
• democratic legitimacy
• public trust
• clear national consensus
Unlike the 2013 referendum, a new vote should occur after a detailed policy framework has been presented so citizens fully understand how the lottery would operate.
11. Economic Impact Projections
Estimating exact revenue from a Bahamian national lottery requires economic modeling.
However, based on comparable markets, a mature lottery system could potentially generate tens of millions of dollars annually in government revenue.
Factors influencing revenue include:
• population participation rates
• game structure
• jackpot size
• digital platform accessibility
Even modest participation could produce significant funding for national programs.
12. Risks and Challenges
Despite potential benefits, several risks must be acknowledged.
12.1 Gambling Addiction
Lottery participation can lead to compulsive gambling for some individuals.
This requires continued funding for education and treatment.
12.2 Regressive Spending Patterns
Lower-income individuals sometimes spend a larger percentage of income on lottery tickets.
Public education campaigns must address this issue.
12.3 Political Mismanagement
If lottery funds are not transparently managed, public trust could erode.
Strict reporting requirements are therefore essential.
13. Implementation Timeline
A national lottery could be implemented in phases.
Phase 1: Policy Development (6 months)
Draft legislation
Consult religious leaders and community groups
Develop regulatory framework
Phase 2: National Referendum (3 months)
Public education campaign
National vote
Phase 3: Legislative Approval (3 months)
Parliament passes the National Lottery Act.
Phase 4: Infrastructure Development (9–12 months)
Build digital platforms
license retailers
hire regulatory staff
Phase 5: National Launch
Public rollout of lottery games and ticket sales.
14. Conclusion
The establishment of a national lottery in The Bahamas presents both opportunity and risk.
On one hand, a properly regulated lottery could generate significant public revenue, formalize existing gambling activity, create jobs, and support national development programs.
On the other hand, gambling raises legitimate concerns regarding addiction, social inequality, and moral values.
The most responsible path forward is neither to ignore gambling nor to expand it without caution.
Instead, policymakers should consider a carefully designed national lottery system supported by strong regulation, transparency, and social safeguards.
Most importantly, because gambling touches deeply held beliefs in Bahamian society, the decision should ultimately rest with the people through a national referendum.
If approved, a Bahamian national lottery could transform an existing informal activity into a structured system that supports national progress while respecting the country’s social and cultural values.