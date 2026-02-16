Two Public performances only: Gun Boys Rhapsody!

The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts proudly announces Guns Boys Rhapsody as the first production scheduled for the reopening of The Winston V. Saunders Theatre.
Written
& Directed by Ian Strachan, Ceiba Arts, with the support of the
UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity, is bringing this
jaw-dropping production to the stage on March 11th - 14th and 18th -
21st, 2026.
We are offering six (6) matinee performances: Wednesday - Friday 11am, and two (2) public performances Saturdays 8pm.
A dynamic blend of tragedy, comedy and satire, Gun Boys Rhapsody
centres around the murder of a high school teenager named TK and the
domino effect this one act of violence has on the lives of several other
individuals connected to him. This production features a mixed cast of
veterans and first time performers: Juan Pratt, Tanricka Lightbourne,
Gregory Deane, Jeremie ‘Jay’ Johnson, Emille Hunt, Julian Reid, Valene
Rolle, Xan Xi, Ayden Butler and Franklin Clarke.
The box office is OPEN. Should you wish to reserve seats, you are welcome to email ceibahouse242@gmail.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 1-242-434-2066.
Be sure to include the date and time you'd like to reserve, and the amount of seats you will need.
We look forward to having you join us for this exciting event!