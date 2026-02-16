Monday, February 16, 2026

Two Public performances only: Gun Boys Rhapsody!

 
Gun Boys Rhapsody poster 
 

Ian G. Strachan’s Gun Boys Rhapsody comes to the


WINSTON V. SAUNDERS THEATRE

in March 2026!!!

Saturday March 14 8PM

Saturday March 21 8PM


Tickets:

Box Office $35
Online $38.50

The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts proudly announces Guns Boys Rhapsody as the first production scheduled for the reopening of The Winston V. Saunders Theatre.

Written & Directed by Ian Strachan, Ceiba Arts, with the support of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity, is bringing this jaw-dropping production to the stage on March 11th - 14th and 18th - 21st, 2026.

We are offering six (6) matinee performances: Wednesday - Friday 11am, and two (2) public performances Saturdays 8pm.

A dynamic blend of tragedy, comedy and satire, Gun Boys Rhapsody centres around the murder of a high school teenager named TK and the domino effect this one act of violence has on the lives of several other individuals connected to him. This production features a mixed cast of veterans and first time performers: Juan Pratt, Tanricka Lightbourne, Gregory Deane, Jeremie ‘Jay’ Johnson, Emille Hunt, Julian Reid, Valene Rolle, Xan Xi, Ayden Butler and Franklin Clarke.

The box office is OPEN. Should you wish to reserve seats, you are welcome to email ceibahouse242@gmail.com or send a message via WhatsApp to 1-242-434-2066.

Be sure to include the date and time you'd like to reserve, and the amount of seats you will need.

We look forward to having you join us for this exciting event!



2 public performances ONLY!!

Tickets selling fast!!


As this play is a required text for the literature BGCSE, the revival is specifically marketed to student audiences. Matinees are SELLING at this time. Contact the box office at 242-434-2066 or ceibahouse242@gmail.com to book for matinees or to purchase tickets.


