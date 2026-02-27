Pages
Home
People
Places
Things
Culture
History
Art
Photos
Videos
Poetry
Writings
Wallpaper
Friday, February 27, 2026
To Sir, with Love II
In honour of
Black History Month
Native Stew presents
To Sir, with Love II
starring
Sidney Poitier
.
After 30 years of teaching in London, Mark Thackeray retires and returns to Chicago. There, however, the challenge of teaching kids in an inner-city school proves to be too much to resist.
at
February 27, 2026
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Acting
,
Education
,
People
,
Videos
,
Youth
Older Post
Home