The Versailles Gardens of Paradise Island: A Tropical Synthesis of History and Art
Introduction
Located on the narrow stretch of Paradise Island in the Bahamas, the Versailles Gardens represent one of the most remarkable architectural and horticultural feats in the Caribbean. A multi-tiered masterwork of landscape design, the gardens serve as a lush, formal sanctuary that leads toward the crowning "Cloisters"—the physical remains of a 14th-century French monastery. While the Bahamas is primarily celebrated for its turquoise waters and coral reefs, the Versailles Gardens offer a profound counter-narrative, blending medieval European stonecraft with the vibrant, untamed beauty of the tropics.
The Visionary: Huntington Hartford II
The existence of the gardens is inextricably linked to the ambition of George Huntington Hartford II, the heir to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) fortune. In the early 1960s, Hartford purchased the majority of what was then known as "Hog Island." With a vision to create a world-class resort destination for the global elite, he successfully petitioned the Bahamian government to rename the land "Paradise Island."
Hartford’s vision was one of unmitigated opulence. Inspired by the symmetry and grandeur of the Palace of Versailles in France, he sought to create a garden that would serve as the centerpiece for his Ocean Club resort. To achieve this, he did not merely mimic European aesthetics; he imported them piece by piece.
Marble statue created in 1928 by artist Sir William Reid Dick.
The Mystery of the Cloisters
The most iconic feature of the gardens is the Cloisters, a rectangular colonnade of 14th-century Augustinian monastery remains. The journey of these stones is as dramatic as the structure itself:
European Origins: The monastery was originally built in the 13th and 14th centuries in southwestern France.
The Hearst Acquisition: In the 1920s, the newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst—famed for his voracious appetite for European antiquities—purchased the cloisters. He had the structure dismantled, crated, and shipped to the United States, intended for his estate at San Simeon.
The "Lego" Problem: Following Hearst's death, the stones remained in storage in Florida for decades. When Hartford purchased them from the Hearst estate in 1961, he discovered a catastrophic oversight: the pieces had not been numbered during the original dismantling in France.
The Reassembly: Hartford hired the architect and sculptor J.J. Castremanne to lead the reconstruction. Without a blueprint or numbering system, the reassembly was a monumental "architectural puzzle" that took two years to complete. The result is a structure that reflects both its medieval French heritage and the mid-century Bahamian craftsmanship required to resurrect it.
Architectural and Artistic Features
The gardens are designed on a linear axis, stretching approximately a quarter-mile from the Ocean Club toward the southern edge of the island, overlooking Nassau Harbor.
The Terraces: The landscape is organized into seven distinct terraces. This verticality provides a sense of progression, drawing the eye upward toward the Cloisters which sit at the highest point.
The Statuary: Scattered throughout the manicured lawns is a personally curated collection of thirteen bronze and stone statues. These include:
Hercules: An 8-foot-tall copy of an ancient statue, positioned as a guardian over the lily pond.
The "Silence" Statue: A 1928 marble work by Sir William Reid Dick, positioned within the center of the Cloisters.
Historical Figures: Statues of Franklin D. Roosevelt, David Livingstone, and Napoleon Bonaparte reflect Hartford's personal interests and the "Great Man" theory of history popular during the mid-20th century.
The Flora: The gardens represent a deliberate contrast between formal European geometry and Bahamian botany. Box-cut hedges of purple bougainvillea frame the terraces, while the periphery is populated by coconut palms, hibiscus, and flowering tropical shrubs.
"Hercules" - ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Restored in the 19th century by an Italian school. Made of stone with ancient pieces.
Cultural and Cinematic Impact
The Versailles Gardens have transcended their role as a resort amenity to become a fixture of global popular culture. The site’s unique aesthetic—medieval stone against a backdrop of Caribbean blue—has made it a favorite for high-profile film and media projects:
The Beatles: The gardens were used as a location for the 1965 film Help!.
James Bond: The cloisters appeared in the 1965 film Thunderball and were featured prominently in the 2006 reboot Casino Royale, where Daniel Craig’s James Bond is seen walking through the gardens of the One&Only Ocean Club.
"Venus and Cupid Reclined" - ⒸA. Derek Catalano
Marble sculpture done in the 19th century by a French school.
Modern Stewardship
Today, the gardens are managed as part of The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort. While they remain private property, they are often accessible to the public for respectful viewing and are a premier venue for luxury weddings. Despite the development of surrounding properties, the gardens remain a "silent" space (aptly marked by the "Silence" statue), preserving a sense of historical gravitas that is rare in modern tourist destinations.
Conclusion
The Versailles Gardens of Paradise Island are more than a garden; they are a monument to the 20th-century trend of cultural synthesis. By bringing the weathered stones of a French monastery to a Caribbean beach, Huntington Hartford created a space that defies geography. It stands as a testament to human persistence—seen in the two-year reassembly of unnumbered stones—and remains a pinnacle of aesthetic beauty, bridging the gap between the Old World and the New.