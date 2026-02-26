The Runner Stumbles has one more weekend!

This
production is part of the Dundas’ initiative, Professionalizing the
Theatre Industry in The Bahamas, a project supported by the UNESCO
International Fund for Cultural Development.
We are thrilled to offer these two performances, along with six student matinees, in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre.
Gun Boys is the first play to return to the WVS stage since that theatre was closed by COVID-19 in March 2020.
The last play on the Dundas stage was Ian Strachan’s Diary of Souls.
Take this opportunity to return to the Dundas Main Stage!!