The Runner Stumbles has one more weekend!

 

The Runner Stumbles
SECOND WEEK

It’s a Hit!

Audiences are talking about Ringplay Productions’ first play of its 2026 Season, Milan Stitt’s The Runner Stumbles, directed by Anthony Delaney.


Here’s what some had to say:


“A truly impressive and outstanding theatrical event”

“Loved it. Highly recommended. Brilliant director and talented cast”

“…evocative theatre with solid performances … I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I highly recommend this play”

Father Rivard (Ejay Francis) and Mrs Shandig (Arthellia Isaacs) share a teaching moment


Sister Rita (Orchid Burnside) makes friends with Mrs Shandig (Arthellia Isaacs)

Photographs by Nicolette Bethel


The Season Continues!!


Now Playing:


FEBRUARY 19-21, 26-28

The Runner Stumbles by Milan Stott

directed by Anthony Delaney


PURCHASE/BOOK ONLINE


Up Next:


MARCH 19-21, 26-28

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling


directed by Julie Ritchie-Bingham and Leah Forbes


PURCHASE/BOOK ONLINE



Coming Soon:


APRIL 16-18, 23-25

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee


directed by Anthony “Skeebo” Roberts


PURCHASE/BOOK ONLINE



MAY 7-9, 14-16

Jitney by August Wilson


directed by Dorian McKenzie


PURCHASE/BOOK ONLINE



Don’t miss our return to the Winston V. Saunders Theatre, this March!!

The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts, in association with Ceiba Arts, present Ian Strachan’s Gun Boys Rhapsody in two public performances only.

This production is part of the Dundas’ initiative, Professionalizing the Theatre Industry in The Bahamas, a project supported by the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Development.


We are thrilled to offer these two performances, along with six student matinees, in the Winston V. Saunders Theatre.


Gun Boys is the first play to return to the WVS stage since that theatre was closed by COVID-19 in March 2020.


The last play on the Dundas stage was Ian Strachan’s Diary of Souls.


Take this opportunity to return to the Dundas Main Stage!!

Announcing Short Tales 2026!

Do you want to get your work produced?

Send us your short scripts for consideration!

Final Submission Date: May 19, 2026, 11:59 PM


These are the elements that will make us look twice at your submission:

  • Memorable characters in tough situations which change their lives forever

  • Actions that have consequences for those affected by them

  • Themes that have relevance for the 21st-century Bahamas

