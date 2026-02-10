The Queen is Back! Sweet Emily Drops New Single

The Queen of Rake n Scrape, our very own Sweet Emily, has a special gift for everyone this Valentine’s season. She just announced her brand-new single titled “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”
Sweet Emily shared the big news on her Facebook page, showing off a beautiful new cover (check it out above!) and giving us the heads-up that this track is dropping just in time for the holiday of love. Whether it comes out right before or on Valentine’s Day, it’s definitely going to be the perfect song to set the mood.
A Bahamian Legend
We all know and love Sweet Emily for her classic hits that get everyone on the dance floor, like:
“Someday”
“Look What Ya Do”
“Its Junkanoo”
She’s been busy lately, too! You can find her featured in the 2026 Bahama Beat Calendar presented by BAF General. She’s standing alongside other Bahamian greats like Shine, KB, Juliet Believe, and Stileet. It’s amazing to see our legends getting the shine they deserve.
Spread the Love
Make sure you keep an eye out for the official release of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Once it drops, be sure to share it with your friends, family, and that special someone!