Take It As It Comes
The sky does not announce its every turn,
It shifts from blue to gray without concern.
No whispered memo, no engraved decree,
Just drifting clouds that move because they’re free.
The tide rolls in, then slowly rolls away,
It doesn’t beg the shoreline let it stay.
It meets the rocks, it foams, it breaks, it runs,
And trusts the moon to guide what’s to be done.
So why do we, with furrowed brow and fist,
Attempt to map each fog that might exist?
Why strain to choreograph the unseen dance
Of futures balanced on a thread of chance?
We stack our hours like fragile china plates,
Predicting storms that may not reach our gates.
We pace the floor for problems not yet born,
And lose the quiet beauty of the morn.
Take it as it comes, the old winds say.
Meet each moment where it stands today.
Not with a battle plan clenched tight in hand,
But steady feet that shift to meet the sand.
There’s strength in bending with a sudden gust,
In letting go of what we cannot trust.
A willow does not challenge every breeze,
It bows, then rises, rooted at its ease.
The river does not argue with a stone.
It curves around, then claims a path its own.
No frantic fight to force a straightened line,
Just patient faith that time will redefine.
So when the call arrives you did not plan,
When doors swing wide or shut without demand,
When careful outlines crumble into air,
Stand still a breath and meet the moment there.
You do not need to hold the world in place.
You are not tasked with running every race.
The sun will rise without your firm command,
The stars will shine unruled by your hand.
Worry is a chair that rocks all night,
It keeps you moving, never gaining sight.
It hums of danger, whispers what could be,
But steals the strength you need for clarity.
Plan what you must, then loosen up your grip.
Let some control slide softly from your fingertips.
For life unfolds in chapters yet unread,
Not all by careful diagrams are led.
A sudden loss, a change of course, delay,
An unexpected joy along the way,
Each carries weight and none will look the same,
Yet all will pass like weather without name.
When fear knocks hard and rattles every seam,
It paints the worst in colors sharp and mean.
But fear is loud and rarely tells the truth;
It trades in guesswork, not in living proof.
Meet fear the way the shoreline meets the sea,
With grounded stance and quiet dignity.
Let waves collapse against your steady chest,
Then watch them fall and fade into their rest.
You are not fragile glass that cracks at strain.
You are the earth that drinks a sudden rain.
The drop may strike, may sting, may rearrange,
Yet soil grows richer through the shock of change.
There will be days when nothing fits your frame,
When plans you made feel foolish in their aim.
When traffic stalls, when tempers spark and flare,
When news arrives too heavy to bear.
On such a day, unclench your jaw and breathe.
Let expectation gently take its leave.
Say to yourself, “This too will have its part.
I’ll meet it here with steady mind and heart.”
Adaptability is not retreat.
It is the art of standing on your feet
While shifting weight from heel to careful toe
To keep your balance as the currents flow.
It is the courage not to overthink
Each ripple at the water’s fragile brink.
To trust that when the bridge appears ahead,
You’ll cross it then, not live in it instead.
The mind loves maps with edges clearly drawn,
A tidy dusk, a certain kind of dawn.
Yet life prefers a winding, open road
With bends that lighten or increase the load.
If you demand to know each coming mile,
You’ll miss the changing scenery all the while.
The hills that rise, the towns you never knew,
The strangers who become your compass true.
Take it as it comes, not as you fear.
Hold what is present, keep it close and clear.
The future is a guest not yet arrived;
Why set its table while you’re still alive
Within this hour, this breath, this steady beat
Of blood that drums its rhythm in your feet?
Right now is where your hands can shape and mend,
Right now is where your strength can bend.
There’s wisdom in a pause before reply,
In letting heated moments pass you by.
Not every spark requires a flame,
Not every challenge calls you into claim.
Some things dissolve if given space and time.
Some knots unravel without force or climb.
Some storms exhaust themselves against the air
If you refuse to meet them with despair.
When change arrives uninvited and abrupt,
It may disrupt, it may corrupt,
The picture you had painted in your mind,
But other colors wait behind.
The job that shifts, the path that veers,
The dream postponed for months or years,
May open doors you’d never thought to try,
May lift your gaze to a wider sky.
This is not blindness to what must be done.
It is not shrugging when the day’s begun.
It is a steady, measured kind of grace
That meets each task in its appointed place.
Handle the bill, the meeting, the repair.
Have the hard talk, offer the honest care.
But do not borrow sorrow from next week
Or let imagined ruin make you weak.
You cannot live a life pre-solved and sealed.
You cannot know which truths will be revealed.
And that is not a flaw to be undone,
It is the way all living things are spun.
The tree does not predict each falling leaf.
It does not spiral into autumn grief.
It stands through heat and frost and driving rain,
And trusts that spring will come again.
So stand like that, with quiet trust inside,
Not rigid, but with open stride.
Let laughter in when it appears unplanned.
Let tears fall freely when they ask your hand.
Feel fully what the moment gives.
This is the only place one truly lives.
Not in the drafts of what might break,
Not in the future’s phantom ache.
Take it as it comes, and you will find
A spacious clearing in your mind.
Where thoughts no longer race and shove,
But move with patience, shaped by love.
In that clear space, solutions grow
Not from panic, but from steady flow.
Creativity wakes when fear steps back,
And courage walks a simpler track.
You’ll see that you have always had
Enough to face the good and bad.
Not all at once, not in one sweep,
But piece by piece, and step by step.
Life is not conquered by tight control.
It’s lived by tending to your role
In this unfolding, shifting scene
That thrives between the seen, unseen.
And when at last you look behind
At twists that once disturbed your mind,
You may just smile at how they led
To roads you’d never planned to tread.
The calm you kept, the breath you drew,
The trust you held when none seemed true,
Will stand as proof you did not break
When winds began to shake and shake.
Conclusion
So let tomorrow stay unknown.
Let seeds be scattered, loosely sown.
Meet each dawn without demand
To hold the world within your hand.
Take it as it comes, and stand
With open heart and steady hand.
For peace is not in full control,
But in a flexible, grounded soul.
And in that yielding, quiet art,
You find the strongest, bravest heart.