Support our Student Matinees of Gun Boys Rhapsody!

The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts and Ceiba Arts with the support of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity will offer special performances of Gun Boys Rhapsody specifically for school audiences from March 11th - 20th 2026.
Specific matinee dates are:
Wednesday March 11
Thursday March 12
Friday March 13
Wednesday March 18
Thursday March 19
Friday March 20
The
piece explores the roots of delinquency, gang culture and violent crime
in Bahamian society. It sends a strong message about the harmful
effects of peer pressure, toxic masculinity, media’s glorification of
violence, and the importance of developing emotional intelligence.
We
want to make certain that students in our public schools have the
opportunity to attend this moving theatrical production, especially
those who may not be able to afford the $10 for the ticket price. Currently 80% of the reserved tickets are being purchased by private school students.
Help us attract more public school students!!
Student Ticket Donors
We are asking for donations, however small, to permit students from underserved communities to see the production. $50 can pay for 5 students, $100 for 10, and so on. That way we can offer seats to students from communities who just don’t have the money to cover these costs!
School Outreach Sponsors
Corporate and individual sponsors can also assist us in covering our costs for this professional production by underwriting the loss we receive by offering student discounted tickets.
Our student outreach makes theatre available to high school students at
a cost of $10.00 per seat. These figures represent a net loss for the
production, for which each seat costs $35.00.
To make this experience accessible to all students, we are seeking sponsors who would be willing to support this initiative. Your sponsorship of $25 a head will help to cover ticket costs and transportation, allowing more students to attend and engage with this remarkable work.
Donations can be made to the Dundas Civic Centre account:
Account name: The Dundas Civic Centre
Bank: Royal Bank
Branch: Palmdale
Transit: 05745
Account Number: 7414535
Type of Account: Business Savings
Please let us know when you have made a donation by emailing us at ceibahouse242@gmail.com or texting us via Whatsapp at 242-434-2066.