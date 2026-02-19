Thursday, February 19, 2026

Support our Student Matinees of Gun Boys Rhapsody!

 
Gun Boys Rhapsody poster


The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts and Ceiba Arts with the support of the UNESCO International Fund for Cultural Diversity will offer special performances of Gun Boys Rhapsody specifically for school audiences from March 11th - 20th 2026.

 

Specific matinee dates are:

 

Wednesday March 11

Thursday March 12

Friday March 13

 

Wednesday March 18

Thursday March 19

Friday March 20

 

The piece explores the roots of delinquency, gang culture and violent crime in Bahamian society. It sends a strong message about the harmful effects of peer pressure, toxic masculinity, media’s glorification of violence, and the importance of developing emotional intelligence.

 

We want to make certain that students in our public schools have the opportunity to attend this moving theatrical production, especially those who may not be able to afford the $10 for the ticket price. Currently 80% of the reserved tickets are being purchased by private school students.


Help us attract more public school students!!

 

Student Ticket Donors

 

We are asking for donations, however small, to permit students from underserved communities to see the production. $50 can pay for 5 students, $100 for 10, and so on. That way we can offer seats to students from communities who just don’t have the money to cover these costs!

 

School Outreach Sponsors

 

Corporate and individual sponsors can also assist us in covering our costs for this professional production by underwriting the loss we receive by offering student discounted tickets. Our student outreach makes theatre available to high school students at a cost of $10.00 per seat. These figures represent a net loss for the production, for which each seat costs $35.00.

 

To make this experience accessible to all students, we are seeking sponsors who would be willing to support this initiative. Your sponsorship of $25 a head will help to cover ticket costs and transportation, allowing more students to attend and engage with this remarkable work.

 

Donations can be made to the Dundas Civic Centre account:

 

Account name: The Dundas Civic Centre

Bank: Royal Bank

Branch: Palmdale

Transit: 05745

Account Number: 7414535

Type of Account: Business Savings

 

Please let us know when you have made a donation by emailing us at ceibahouse242@gmail.com or texting us via Whatsapp at 242-434-2066.

 


