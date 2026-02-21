Saturday, February 21, 2026

Offshore Tall Ship - AI Redo

One of my photos I redid with AI. Done as an oil painting and added the ship and seagulls.

Offshore Tall Ship AI oil painting

"Offshore Tall Ship" - AI Redo - Oil painting
 ©A. Derek Catalano
 
 Download full size: 1536x1024


Harbour Island Beach HD Wallpaper

"Harbour Island Beach HD Wallpaper" - ©A. Derek Catalano

Download full size: 5312x2988
