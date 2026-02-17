Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Neon Junkanoo Sun - AI Redo

Many years ago I created this image(bottom) in Microsoft Paint, then tweaked it in Adobe Photoshop. I redid it with AI using two different AI image creators(top and center).

 
"Neon Junkanoo Sun"  - After AI
 ©A. Derek Catalano
 
 Download full size: 1024x1024


"Neon Junkanoo Sun"  - After AI
 ©A. Derek Catalano
 
 Download full size: 1024x1024


Neon Junkanoo Sun

"Neon Junkanoo Sun"  - Original digital image
 ©A. Derek Catalano
 
 Download full size: 600x600
 
