Friends of the Environment
January E-News
Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.
Dear Readers,
At a time when so much in the world can feel
uncertain, I would like to pause and express our sincere gratitude for
you. Not only for your support of FRIENDS — which we deeply appreciate —
but also for the everyday acts of kindness, stewardship, and
sustainability you practice.
Our FRIENDS community is truly special. Even when we
are not physically together, we are making a difference. Each small
action, when combined with others, creates a powerful and lasting
impact. Just as importantly, your actions inspire those around you —
your children, colleagues, and friends — who learn from your example.
Every one of us has the ability to create positive
change. Sometimes it begins with simply taking the first step. If you
ever feel inspired to do more for the environment but are unsure where
to start, please know that we are always here to help and support you.
Thank you for being an essential part of the FRIENDS family and for the difference you make every day.
Best wishes,
Olivia Patterson Maura
Executive Director
February
After-school Clubs resume
7th - Hope Town Reef Ball
March
20th - GTC Reef Ball, Bluff House
April
22nd - Earth Day (International)
25th - FRIENDS Earth Day Fair
May
22nd - Cheers to Conservation Event, Marsh Harbour
30th - Great Abaco Cleanup (North, Central, and South)
June
22nd - Marsh Harbour Summer Camps begin
July
20th-24th - North Abaco Summer Camp
27th-31st - South Abaco Summer Camp
August
10th-14th - Grand Cay Camp
September
After-school Clubs begin
19th - International Coastal Cleanup
November
12th - Abaco Science Fair
26th - Hope Town Turtle Trot
December
4th - 6th - Combustion Music Hope Town Music Festival
12th - Christmas Cove Event and Market
Be Part of Reef Ball 2026
The Hope Town Reef
Ball is on February 7th! While dinner tickets are now sold out, you can
still be part of the event by becoming a sponsor or by submitting an
advance bid for the live auction...an easy and fun way to support
FRIENDS from anywhere!
Advance bids can be made until Saturday February 7th at 10am, at which time advance bidding will close. Please email all bids to Cha Boyce.
Our live auction includes:
- Three night stay at Firefly Sunset Resort, ferry ticket and golf cart
- Bingo Caller for a night at Cap'n Jacks
- Lunch for 6 at the Delphi Club with blue hole tour by FRIENDS
- Italian Wine Tasting with Cigars at the famous Apollo 11 capsule, by Turtles Nest Cellars
- Three night stay at private Little Parrot Cay - 4 bedroom house (sleeps 8), includes 20ft Island Marine boat rental
- Custom purse by TIANA NY Fashion House
- Three night stay at Russell Island, Eleuthera in a 3bed/2bath house with dinner at The Shipyard
- Sea of Abaco day sail for 12 by Cruise Abaco
- Private party at Wellington's for 12 - drinks, snacks, live music and more!
For more details on the live auction click here.
Save the Date:
Green Turtle Cay Reef Ball
March 20th, Bluff House
Building Support for Sustainable
Community Fisheries
We were pleased to
welcome Rare back for another engaging workshop focused on encouraging
positive behavior change. During the sessions, we worked together to
develop a plan to support fisheries co-management in two South Abaco
communities: Cherokee and Sandy Point.
The workshop helped
strengthen our understanding of what motivates people to make positive
changes and how these approaches can support sustainable, community-led
marine management. As part of Rare’s visit, we also held follow-up
meetings in both communities, where residents shared their concerns,
priorities, and ideas for how we can best support their needs.
We look forward to
continuing this important work alongside the Cherokee and Sandy Point
communities, Rare, and the Perry Institute for Marine Science as we work
toward shared solutions for long-term conservation and stewardship.
Starting the Year Strong:
A Busy Season for Education
We
are starting the year off busy in the Education Department! Before we
could even wrap up our planning week, we were already receiving calls to
schedule field trips. We are so excited to have teachers from schools
across the island utilizing us as a resource and bringing their students
out for hands-on learning experiences.
So
far, we have hosted field trips and presentations with Long Bay
School’s Grade 11 and 12 students and S.C. Bootle’s Grade 11 Geography
class. The mangroves continue to be one of our most popular field trip
sites, and we were happy to share our love for this important ecosystem
with both groups.
Long
Bay School students experienced a shift in plans due to weather and
were able to enjoy the calm after the storm, making for a memorable and
unique learning opportunity. S.C. Bootle’s class explored the striking
juxtaposition between mangrove and coppice forests. At the Angelfish
Creek Bridge, students observed the incredible marine biodiversity
mangroves support, including a shark, octopus, sea hare, sea cucumber,
and a variety of fish. In the nearby coppice, they saw a wide range of
native plants and listened to the calls of birds sheltering from the
afternoon heat.
We
look forward to welcoming even more students as the year continues and
sharing these special outdoor learning moments together.
Top: Long Bay School Students
Bottom: Sherlin C Bootle Secondary School Students
Bahamas Awareness of Mangroves
Phase 2 of The 2025-2026 Bahamas Awareness of Mangrove Program took
place during the last week of January, and it was an exciting and
engaging experience for participating students. This phase focused on
introducing students to the diverse organisms that live within the
mangrove ecosystem and the important roles they play.
Students
learned about mangrove food chains, trophic levels, and
the classification of organisms, with a special emphasis on marine
invertebrates. These concepts were brought to life through a variety of
fun, interactive activities designed to reinforce classroom learning and
encourage curiosity.
A
major highlight of this phase was the touch tank experience, which
allowed students to observe and interact with mangrove-associated
animals right in their classroom. Students were enthusiastic about
seeing organisms up close such as sea cucumbers, sea urchins, sea stars,
conch, coral, and crabs up close, creating a memorable hands-on
learning opportunity.
The Friends
of the Environment Education Team, along with Amy Heemsoth from the
Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation, were delighted to provide
this experience to students from Forest Heights and S.C. Bootle. The
program will continue with Patrick J. Bethel during the first week of
February, extending this valuable learning opportunity to even more
students.
Left:
Students from SC Bootle working on an interactive food web activity in
The Learning Centre's Classroom. Right: Students from SC Bootle playing
an interactive food web game.
Students from Forest Heights Academy holding and observing a sea cucumber during our touch tank activity.
After-school Clubs Resume in February
Spaces
are still available in our After school Clubs for the upcoming
semester. These clubs provide children with engaging, hands-on learning
experiences focused on environmental education, science, and
conservation in a fun and supportive setting.
Registration
is $50 for the entire semester, making it an affordable opportunity for
students to learn, explore, and connect with nature.
Our weekly sessions include:
Mondays – Island Investigators (ages 12–17)
Wednesdays – Eco Scouts (ages 7–9)
Wednesdays – Sea Beans (ages 3–6)
Thursdays – Advanced Eco Scouts (ages 10–11)
In
addition to interactive lessons and activities, students will also have
opportunities to participate in community service, helping them build
leadership skills while giving back to their community.
Afterschool Clubs begin this week, and spaces are limited.
To register or learn more:
Call 699-2721
Email Lyndeisha
Or visit us in person to sign up your child or children
We look forward to welcoming new and returning students to another exciting semester of learning and discovery!
Great Elbow Cay Cleanup Brings Community Together
From North End down
to Tahiti Beach, the Elbow Cay community showed up strong to for our
annual litter and marine debris cleanup! There was still some debris
remaining from Hurricane Dorian, but much less than previous years,
which is great progress. Overall, participants report less litter in
areas that have been targeted during this cleanup each year. However,
some harder to reach areas still need help.
Special thanks to
C&C Waste who collected all of the debris and transported it to the
waste transfer site on Elbow Cay, On Da Beach Bar and Grill who provided
hamburgers and hot dogs for the hungry volunteers, and Celestial Water
for providing atmospheric drinking water to those who needed it.
Celebrating World Wetlands Day
We are proudly
celebrating World Wetlands Day under the theme “Wetlands and Traditional
Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage.” As a member of The Bahamas
Mangrove Alliance, FRIENDS is working alongside partners on the Northern
Bahamas Mangrove Restoration Project, with the shared goal of
planting one million red mangrove propagules in Hurricane
Dorian–affected areas of Grand Bahama and Abaco by the
end of 2026.
We recognize
the vital importance of mangrove restoration, preservation, and
conservation for the well-being of our communities. From bonefish
guides to subsistence and commercial fishers, and recreational users;
mangroves play a critical role in sustaining our way of life and
supporting our most important marine and avian species. Protecting
wetlands means protecting our culture, livelihoods, and future.
Help Protect our Natural Resources
Nassau Grouper Season Closed December 1 - February 28
The
season was put in place to protect grouper during spawning, when they
are doing the important work of ensuring the future of the species! This
is a time when they are also vulnerable to fishing. Until March 1st,
please choose another protein source! Thank you for helping to ensure
sustainable populations of Nassau Grouper so that we can enjoy our
boiled fish and fish fingers well into the future!
Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.