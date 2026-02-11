Face the World
When shadows lengthen 'cross the floor,
And doubt comes knocking at your door,
When skies of grey begin to loom,
And silence fills a hollow room—
Do not retreat, do not despair,
For strength is found in morning air.
Arise and shine, the day is new,
The light of hope is meant for you.
The mountains stand with jagged peaks,
To silence those whose spirit speaks,
But you were born with feet to climb,
To leave your mark upon all time.
Stand strong and tall, a sturdy oak,
That weathered every lightning stroke,
With roots dug deep within the soil,
Unbroken by the years of toil.
Be brave when winds of malice blow,
When progress feels entirely slow.
For courage is a quiet flame,
That does not need a loud acclaim;
It’s simply getting up once more,
To face what you have faced before,
To look the monster in the eye,
And tell the darkness: "Not today, not I."
Though obstacles may block the path,
And nature shows its stormy wrath,
Each stone that trips you in the mud,
Each drop of sweat and bitter blood,
Is but a lesson, hard and fast,
To build a soul designed to last.
The thorns that pierce, the briers that bind,
Are tests of muscle and of mind.
To conquer is a steady art,
Refined within a beating heart.
It isn’t found in easy wins,
But where the struggle first begins.
So take the helm and steer the ship,
With steady hand and tightened grip,
Through crashing waves and salty spray,
Until you find the break of day.
The world is wide and often cold,
But fortunes favor only bold.
So cast aside the heavy chain,
Of yesterday’s regret and pain.
The summit calls, the eagles fly,
Beneath an endless, open sky.
Go forth and claim what must be thine:
Arise, stand tall, and bravely shine.