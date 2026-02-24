Bahamian Poetry by James Catalyn

James Catalyn with Bahamas Flag
Being Bahamianby james j. Catalyn ©11th june 2009
I am proud of my heritage
My colour
My people
I am proud of my language, “Bahamianese”
My music
My foods
I am proud of those who have achieved
And those who may not have had
The opportunity
They are my fellowmen
I am proud of my National Symbols
And my faith in things spiritual
I am proud that I am me
And being Bahamian
I am Bahamian and Proud!
_________________________
I Am a Bahamianby james j. catalyn © 26/3/92
I am a Bahamian!
My colour does not matter to me
It should not matter to you
I make no apology
I am proud of my colour
I am proud of the way I look
I am proud of me.
I am a Bahamian!
It is of no concern to me
That my father was born in another land
I was born Bahamian
I need not look elsewhere
For my heritage
No one is looking to me for theirs
No one is claiming me as “brother man”
Unless for dubious reasons.
I claim no one
But my Bahamian brothers
I know of no other roots
But my Bahamian roots
And I am proud.
I do not wish to run
From my country
To identify with another culture
Nor let others force
Their beliefs on me!
I am not African
I am not European
I am not black
I am not white
I am me!
I am a Bahamian!
I was born Bahamian
I have a right to be Bahamian
And I will die for the right
To remain, Bahamian!
#242Day #CelebrateBahamas