Bahamas Reflected in Machiavelli’s “Great Man” Theory
By The BahamianologistThere is a book, slim enough to hold in one hand, that has never gone out of print since it was first circulated in Renaissance Florence more than five centuries ago. Niccolò Machiavelli’s The Prince, written in 1513, remains the most unsentimental manual of political power ever committed to paper. It does not concern itself with virtue in the conventional sense. It concerns itself with results — with the cold, calculating art of seizing, holding, and exercising power in a world that does not reward the meek.
Machiavelli’s “Great Man” was not necessarily a good man. He was a necessary man — visionary enough to see what others could not, ruthless enough to do what others would not, and shrewd enough to make his dominance look inevitable in hindsight. He bent fortune to his will through a combination of virtù — that untranslatable Italian word encompassing strength, skill, cunning, and audacity — and an almost clinical reading of the moment he inhabited.
When we survey the long arc of Bahamian history, from the swaggering chaos of the pirate republic to the quiet consolidation of the post-independence era, we find, at every decisive turning point, a man who fits Machiavelli’s template with uncomfortable precision. None of them were saints. All of them were transformative. And understanding them through Machiavelli’s lens may be the most honest way to reckon with what they actually accomplished — and what they cost. Read more>>