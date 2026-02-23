A Love Letter Written in Law: The Last Will and Testament of Kelson Samuel Cox (1928 – 2023)

Kelson and Dorcas Cox, 1955 and 2018
By The Bahamianologist
There are love stories, and then there are Bahamian love stories. Not the kind written in novels or sung in ballads — but the kind forged in the predawn darkness of five o’clock prayer meetings, in the flour-dusted kitchens of a family bakery, in the quiet determination of a man cooking meals from his wheelchair for the woman he had promised to cherish more than fifty years before.
The kind of love that does not announce itself but simply endures — through heart attacks and business failures, through family triumphs and heartbreaking loss, through the slow erosion of the body that cannot diminish the iron of the spirit. Read more>>