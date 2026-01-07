The Hermitage on Mount Alvernia: An In-Depth Exploration
Tucked into the lush, gentle hills of Cat Island in the central Bahamas is a place that at first glance seems out of time and place: a tiny stone monastery perched atop the highest point in the entire nation. This quiet, evocative site is known simply as The Hermitage, and it crowns Mount Alvernia — formerly known locally as Como Hill — rising to 206 feet (63 meters) above sea level. Though modest in stature by global standards, it holds outsized significance as a cultural, architectural, and spiritual landmark for the Bahamas. The Islands of The Bahamas
Mount Alvernia: Geography and Name
Mount Alvernia holds the distinction of being the highest natural elevation in the Bahamas. Its modest peak offers sweeping views of Cat Island’s undulating terrain and shimmering waters on all sides — a rare vantage in an island nation defined by gently rolling landscapes rather than sharp peaks. The Islands of The Bahamas
Originally known as Como Hill, the site was renamed Mount Alvernia by Monsignor John Cyril Hawes, the hermit-builder of the monastery who saw in its quiet solitude a resemblance to La Verna — the hill in Tuscany, Italy where St. Francis of Assisi is traditionally believed to have received the stigmata (the wounds of Christ). The new name thus carried spiritual resonance and set the tone for the contemplative retreat that Hawes envisioned. Wikipedia
Monsignor John Cyril Hawes: The Architect and Hermit
The heart of the Hermitage’s story lies in the figure of Monsignor John Hawes, better known on Cat Island simply as Father Jerome. Born in England, Hawes was a trained architect and sculptor whose early career included ecclesiastical design work in England and Western Australia. Later in life, he converted to Roman Catholicism, entered the priesthood, and was assigned to missionary work in the Bahamas. Monsignor John Hawes
By the late 1930s, after decades of designing and constructing churches, cathedrals, and associated religious buildings, Hawes sought a quieter, more contemplative life. At age 62 he departed Western Australia, eventually arriving in the Bahamas in 1939. The same year he purchased land atop Como Hill (soon to be Mount Alvernia) — a mere eight acres for £35 — and began work on what would become his final architectural and spiritual masterpiece. Monsignor John Hawes
Design and Construction of The Hermitage
The Hermitage was constructed by Hawes himself, largely by hand with minimal help from local laborers. The project was truly artisanal: Hawes quarried the local limestone directly from the hill and shaped every stone used in the complex. Unlike imposing cathedrals or grand monasteries, the Hermitage was intentionally small and austere, reflecting its builder’s desire for solitude, simplicity, and harmony with the natural landscape. Monsignor John Hawes
Architecturally, the Hermitage resembles a miniature medieval monastery crafted in the style of ancient Christian retreats:
-
A stone oratory for prayer
-
A tiny living cell where Hawes slept
-
A small kitchen area
-
A guest cell for visitors
-
A bell tower adding vertical presence to the structure
Measurements emphasize the compactness of the space: the living cell was approximately 6 × 6 feet, and many internal doorways and ceilings were low enough that visitors today must stoop, an architectural choice that underscores humility and simplicity. Monsignor John Hawes
Hawes carefully integrated the structures into the natural contours of the rock, so that masonry and stone seemed to merge. There are no sharp angular transitions; instead, the architecture flows organically from the hill itself, consonant with Franciscan ideals of unity between creation and human craft. The Imaginative Conservative
Spiritual Path and Sacred Landscape
Ascending to the Hermitage involves climbing a steep stone staircase carved into the hill. Along the route, visitors encounter hand-carved stone reliefs of the Stations of the Cross, each hand-etched by Hawes himself. These reliefs transform the ascent into a spiritual pilgrimage, inviting reflection that mirrors the ascetic traditions of monastic life. The Islands of The Bahamas
Once at the top, the panoramic 360-degree vista of Cat Island — the emerald vegetation and turquoise seas — amplifies the sense of retreat from worldly concerns. The site’s isolation and elevation are not merely geographic but symbolic, offering a place for prayer, introspection, and quiet communion with nature. The Islands of The Bahamas
Life, Legacy, and Final Rest
After completing the Hermitage in the early 1940s, Hawes lived there for the remainder of his life, embracing solitude while still periodically engaging with the island’s Catholic community. He celebrated Mass, lived without modern utilities like electricity or plumbing, and maintained a life of simplicity until his death in 1956. Caribbean Journal
In accordance with his wishes, Hawes was buried near the Hermitage, with accounts suggesting he was laid to rest in a nearby cave — without a coffin and without shoes — in a final act of humility befitting the life he chose. Caribbean Journal
Cultural and Tourism Significance
Today, The Hermitage remains a quiet but compelling attraction for visitors to Cat Island. It stands not only as a piece of Bahamian history but as a living testament to spiritual architecture created in harmony with nature. Tourists and pilgrims alike climb Mount Alvernia to:
-
Experience the peace of the hermit’s retreat
-
Contemplate the carved Stations of the Cross
-
Enjoy sweeping views of the island and surrounding sea
-
Appreciate a unique blend of Caribbean setting and monastic tradition The Islands of The Bahamas
Its allure draws people not just for religious reasons but for its aesthetic and historical qualities: a humble stone building, crafted by one man’s hand, perched on the roof of the Bahamian archipelago. It evokes a rare fusion — a place of solitude within a tropical paradise. The Islands of The Bahamas
Conclusion
The Hermitage on Mount Alvernia is more than a physical structure; it is a symbol of vocation, craftsmanship, and the quest for spiritual quietude. In an island nation known for coral reefs, pink sand beaches, and sea breezes, this tiny stone monastery recalls an entirely different aspect of human aspiration: the yearning for interior peace and contemplative life. Its existence atop the Bahamas’ highest point — accessible only by an uphill path — underscores a universal truth: that places of deepest meaning often require effort to reach, and that serenity, once found, rewards both mind and spirit.