Introducing Bahamian Artist Carlito Catalano & Odissi
By Winston D. Munnings/ChatGPT
Bahamians exhibit an incredible versatility that is truly remarkable.
It’s likely that you, like many of us, have never encountered 𝕆𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕚, an ancient and intricate form of Indian classical dance. I was introduced to this captivating art form only recently (sort of), thanks to a dear friend (𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐰 ~ Bit.ly/4n31U1c) from my television days at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas. His son, Carlito Catalano, is a pioneering Odissi practitioner in The Bahamas.
Carlito has devoted himself to mastering this expressive dance, known for its graceful movements and rich storytelling rooted in Hindu mythology. His passion not only highlights the beauty of Odissi but also enriches the Bahamas' cultural tapestry, offering a unique fusion of traditions that celebrates both this Indian heritage and the Bahamian spirit. Through his performances and teachings, Carlito fosters greater awareness and appreciation of this centuries-old dance form, enabling audiences to experience its elegance and profound emotional depth.
Carlito Catalano is celebrated for his unconventional path in the arts, having taught himself the intricate and graceful movements of Odissi and Bharatanatyam through a wealth of online resources and instructional videos during his teenage years. His self-directed study reflects a passion for classical dance and a commitment to mastering these traditional art forms.
Training and Mentorship: In 2019, Catalano took a significant step in his artistic development by pursuing formal instruction with the esteemed Odissi exponent Bijayini Satpathy, renowned for her expertise and contributions to the field. His unwavering dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated his ability to adapt and thrive in a digital learning environment, ultimately showing his mentor and the broader dance community that high-level classical dance training can be effectively delivered online.
Performances and Residencies: Catalano made his official debut at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas in April 2024, a significant milestone marking his entry into the professional dance arena. In recognition of his artistic potential, he was selected for the prestigious "Unrehearsed Artist Residency Program" offered by San Francisco's Nava Dance Theatre in 2023, an opportunity that allowed him to further hone his craft and collaborate with other innovative artists.
Cultural Exchange: In addition to his performance work, Catalano serves as a Cultural Exchange Representative and Program Director for various artistic initiatives. His projects often delve into rich themes of migration, identity, and civil rights, using cross-cultural dance as a powerful medium to raise awareness and foster dialogue around these critical issues.
Sponsorship: In early 2025, he received a generous sponsorship from the Shirley Hall Bass Foundation, enabling him to participate in intensive residency programs in India. This funding is intended to deepen his understanding and execution of Abhinaya, the expressive component of classical Indian dance, further enhancing his artistic repertoire.
Outside of his flourishing dance career, Catalano maintains a parallel professional life in the Bahamian financial sector.
Career: As of late 2025 or early 2026, he is a Client Onboarding Officer at Pepperstone, a prominent financial services provider. Previously, he contributed his expertise to Family Guardian Insurance and Bahamas First General Insurance, gaining valuable experience in client relations and service.
Education: Catalano holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of The Bahamas (formerly the College of The Bahamas). This academic background reflects his analytical skills and dedication to learning, qualities he applies to both his dance and professional endeavors.
Advocacy: During his time as a student, Catalano actively engaged in advocacy focused on social justice issues, particularly discriminatory legislation affecting immigrants in The Bahamas. His commitment to using his voice to champion equality and inclusion remains a fundamental aspect of his identity as an artist and individual.
