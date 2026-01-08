Get ready for Culture at the Cay!
The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture invites the public to Arawak Cay, Nassau, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 12PM to 10PM for a full day of Bahamian music, art, food and family fun.
Enjoy exciting activities including breadmaking and pizza making, live painting by Preston Hanna, the All Bahamian Book Fair, costume and decorating competitions, Bahamian Flix, game time, a national dance showcase, and so much more!
Bring the entire family and come experience the vibrant spirit of our culture by the sea.
Don’t miss it!