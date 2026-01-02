Friday, January 2, 2026

Call for Submissions for Short Tales 2026

 

Announcing Short Tales 2026!

Call for Submissions!!

Attention Playwrights!

Do you want to get your work produced?

Send us your short scripts for consideration!

Shakespeare in Paradise is once again looking for new plays for Short Tales 2026, a series of new short plays to premiere at our eighteenth festival.

  • Plays should be new, original works.

  • Plays should be no longer than 8-12 minutes in length. If you're using standard playscript format, this will give a rough running time of a minute a page, which means that your scripts should be about 10 pages long.

  • Casts should involve no more than 3 actors. One-person plays are welcome! And of course, you can have more than 3 characters if you write a play in which actors play more than one role.


Submissions open January 1, 2026!!! 


Send your scripts as email attachments by clicking the button below.


Final Submission Date: 

May 15, 2026, 11:59 PM


These are the elements that will make us look twice at your submission:

  • Memorable characters in tough situations which change their lives forever

  • Actions that have consequences for those affected by them

  • Themes that have relevance for the 21st-century Bahamas

