The Island That Rose and Fell
Dr. Reisha Albury had spent half her life studying the ocean around Andros, and the water still surprised her. Some days it felt like a patient teacher. Other days it acted like a trickster that waited until she felt confident, then swept the board clean. Then the earthquake hit—a soft, almost polite tremor felt from the Berry Islands to the Exumas. She never experienced a quake in The Bahamas before and knew of none on record.
But a week later, when fishermen radioed in saying a new island had appeared twenty miles off Andros, Reisha closed her notebook and took the report seriously.
Boaters could be dramatic. A patch of sandbar could feel like an island if you wanted a story to tell at the bar. Still, the way two separate crews described it caught her attention: “A real island. Big enough to stand on. Smells like wet stone.”
That last part stuck with her. Sand doesn’t smell like wet stone.
By noon she’d arranged transport, packed her diving gear, and loaded the small research skiff with enough equipment to satisfy the most skeptical funding board. She didn’t invite anyone to join her. She wanted first sight for herself.
1. The New Shape on the Horizon
The sea was calm as she cut across the channel. The sun climbed behind her, bright enough to make the water look thin. The surface lay so smooth it felt like a lens. She checked the coordinates twice. The fishermen’s chart marks lined up. According to every map she owned, she should’ve been boating over open water at least a hundred feet deep.
Instead, something dark rose ahead.
At first it looked like a trick of light, the kind caused by mirages where warm and cool air collided. But as she drew closer, it sharpened into a real outline: a low mound, uneven at the edges, almost triangular from the angle she approached. Maybe a hundred meters across. Not huge, but far bigger than any sand spit. And nothing about it had the golden look of a regular cay.
She slowed the engine. The mound was covered in vegetation—thick, tangled, and unfamiliar. Greens she recognized, greens she didn’t, and a few plants with leaves that shimmered just slightly, as if dusted with salt crystals.
Her first thought was how? Her second was how long do I have before it sinks again?
She dropped anchor in the shallows. The sediment looked disturbed, like sand that had suddenly risen then settled. When she stepped off the boat, her boots hit solid ground. Not mushy. Not fresh sand. Solid.
Her breath caught. Islands didn’t just appear fully formed unless there’d been volcanic activity, and there were no volcanoes here.
She knelt and ran her hand over the ground. The surface felt like limestone that had been underwater for ages—pitted, smooth in places, sharp in others. She knew this feel. She’d touched it in caves, in old Lucayan quarries, in weathered formations along Andros’ western edge.
The island wasn’t new. It was old. Newly risen, but not newly born.
2. The Heart of the Island
She moved inland, stepping through plants that grew in tight, irregular clusters. Some were typical sea grapes and buttonwood. Others were narrow, tall stalks with silver-green leaves she didn’t recognize. She bent a stem and smelled it. Nothing. No fragrance at all, which was odd. Most coastal shrubs had some kind of scent—salt, sap, something.
The air felt cooler the farther she walked. By the time she reached the center, she noticed the change in sound. The breeze vanished. Even the faint slap of waves on the shore became muted.
Then she found the pool.
It sat in a perfect circle, maybe thirty feet across. The water inside was darker than the sea around it. Almost indigo. And it was still. Too still, like it didn’t obey the wind.
Reisha knew blue holes better than most people. This had the same eerie calm, the same sense of depth you couldn’t gauge until you got in. But the limestone walls were too smooth. Too uniform. And even from the surface, she could see the faintest glow rising from the center. Not bright—just enough that if she unfocused her eyes, the water looked alive.
She crouched, pulled a small probe from her pack, and extended it toward the surface. The device buzzed, then sputtered, then shut off completely.
She frowned. A dying battery was possible, but this equipment was new. She tried her compass. The needle spun so fast it clicked.
Something electromagnetic? Or something chemical? Or something older than her science?
She backed away slowly. The water didn’t move, but the light inside it seemed to pulse once. A tiny shift, like a heartbeat.
She swallowed. The island wasn’t merely unusual. It was wrong in ways she couldn’t yet explain.
3. The First Sign Something Was Off
Back at the skiff, she grabbed a drone, lifted it off, and sent it upward for an aerial scan. For a moment it hovered fine. Then it pitched left, righted itself, then spun. Its camera feed turned into static. She tried to land it, but instead it dropped like a stone—straight into the pool at the island’s center.
Reisha cursed under her breath.
She checked her watch. The second hand stuttered.
Something about the island was interfering with electronics. She should’ve been unnerved, but part of her felt thrilled in a way she hadn’t in years. She was a scientist. A real mystery felt like oxygen.
She spent the next hour walking the perimeter. The ground didn’t shift under her feet, but the tide around the island did. One minute the shoreline was tight, the next it had pulled back several feet as if the moon were yanking on it like a rope.
She tried to measure the current but the sensors blinked out. She wrote observations by hand. When in doubt, paper never betrayed her.
By midafternoon her stomach growled and she returned to the boat for food. Before she reached it, something near her shoe caught her eye.
A shard of carved limestone.
She lifted it, brushing off sand. The grooves were deep, worn smooth, but clearly intentional. A spiral pattern. She’d seen something like it in artifacts from the Lucayans—the Indigenous people who had lived on the islands before the arrival of Europeans.
Her pulse ticked up. If the carving was real, if it hadn’t washed here from somewhere else, the implication was clear: this island, or at least part of it, had once been above sea level.
Centuries ago.
Her mind raced. What could push an old Lucayan site underwater for centuries, then raise it again in a week?
She didn’t know, but she needed more evidence.
4. The Bones
She searched near the center again, checking the ground for other carved pieces. Nothing. But near the north edge, she found a shallow depression filled with thin, brittle sticks.
Not sticks. Bones.
Most were small—finger-long, curved, maybe from fish—but one stood out: a piece of a human rib. Weathered white. Old enough that it crumbled slightly when she touched it. Nearby, a tooth. Human as well.
Her breath came slow.
If this island had once held people, it wasn’t just a geological anomaly. It was a piece of cultural history that had been swallowed and spit back out. The Lucayans hadn’t lived long after Europeans arrived. Disease and forced relocation had erased them. Any untouched site was priceless.
Her excitement collided with worry. The island’s instability meant it might sink before anyone else could study it.
She gathered samples, labeling each one carefully. As she worked, she felt the ground tremble—not a quake, but a shiver, like the land was adjusting itself.
Then she noticed the tide again. It had risen to her ankles.
She looked around. The shoreline had crept inward by at least twenty feet.
She checked the sky. Clouds had gathered on the horizon. Dark ones. Heavy with rain.
Time was slipping.
5. The First Night
Reisha debated leaving that evening. But she’d never forgive herself for abandoning the site with so much unanswered. The island had held beneath her feet for hours. One more night wouldn’t break it.
Still, she didn’t risk sleeping on land. She anchored the skiff a safe distance away, close enough to see the island but far enough that if the ground gave way, it wouldn’t pull her with it.
The night came windless, the sea so flat it looked frozen. She ate a slam bam sandwich from a small cooler and turned her spotlight toward the island’s center.
That's when she saw it.
The pool glowed.
Not a reflection. A real inner light, soft and steady. Blue with hints of green, like bioluminescent plankton but far deeper. The glow pulsed in a slow rhythm. A breathing rhythm.
She recorded the phenomenon on her phone, though she wasn’t sure the camera would capture it correctly. As she watched, the glow spread faintly across the water’s surface, then retreated inward again.
She whispered to herself, “What are you?”
The light didn’t answer. But the island seemed to shift again, as if settling into its shape.
Reisha stayed up most of the night, fighting sleep to keep watch. She couldn’t shake the feeling that if she blinked too long, the island might disappear.
By dawn, the glow had faded. She saw something else instead: a thin whirlpool forming in the pool’s center, far too uniform to be natural.
Her instincts tightened like a knot.
Whatever was happening wasn’t just geological. Something deeper was at work.
6. A Rapid Change
The second morning, the island was smaller.
Not dramatically—maybe by ten meters on the eastern edge—but enough that she recognized it instantly.
She checked the tide charts she’d brought. None predicted anything like this. The water wasn’t following lunar cycles. It was following the island’s mood.
If the island was rising and sinking based on something below it—pressure, a cavern collapse, a tectonic pocket—then staying here much longer would be stupid.
But she wasn’t done.
She had one more thing she had to investigate: the pool itself.
She suited up, zipped her wetsuit, and clipped chemical markers to her vest. Normally she’d never enter a blue hole alone. But this wasn’t a normal day, and she didn’t trust bringing in colleagues until she knew whether the place would survive another 24 hours.
The pool’s surface looked peaceful as she approached. When she slipped in, the water hugged her in a strange way—cooler than the sea but thick, almost syrupy at the top.
She took a breath through her regulator and dove.
The depth hit her like a surprise. Ten feet. Twenty. Thirty. The walls curved inward then outward again. The light dimmed fast, and her dive light wavered like something was draining its battery.
Below forty feet, she found something floating: a piece of wood. She grabbed it. Hand-carved, smoothed by time. A fragment of a canoe paddle.
Her lungs tightened.
She swam deeper. The glow from the bottom grew stronger, not flickering but steady. She checked her pressure gauge. It read empty. Impossible. She’d filled the tank that morning.
Then she saw the shape.
Below her, maybe twenty feet down, sat a circular stone table—at least it looked like a table—and around it lay shapes that could’ve been benches. Everything was covered in silt, algae, and time, but it was unmistakably carved. Manmade.
A Lucayan meeting space. Buried for centuries.
Her heart pounded so hard she felt it in her teeth.
Something shifted below. The water pulled downward like a strong current had awakened. She felt it tug at her fins. She tried to swim upward but the pull strengthened. She kicked harder, arms tight at her sides, every instinct screaming.
She broke free of the current only after grabbing a rock outcrop and pulling herself upward. Her chest burned as she swam fast—too fast for safety—but she didn’t care.
She broke the surface gasping.
The pool wasn’t calm anymore. It churned in slow circles, pulling water in from the edges. She swam hard for the shore and hauled herself out.
She lay on her back panting, the sky spinning above her.
The island groaned. She felt it through the limestone.
It was sinking.
Not fast, but faster than yesterday.
7. The Storm Arrives Early
Reisha ran back to her boat, stripping off her gear as she moved. She checked the satellite phone. No service. The weather radio crackled with static.
She glanced at the horizon. The storm she’d expected to arrive tomorrow had sped up. Gray columns of rain already trailed beneath the clouds. The wind had picked up too, pushing waves toward the island.
She forced herself to think clearly. She needed to warn someone. Anyone. But she also had a choice to make: report everything she found, or keep it secret.
If she called in the discovery, she knew what would happen. Excavations. International interest. Tour boats if the island stayed up long enough. And if it sank again, people would look for it for the next fifty years, probably tearing up half the sea floor in the process.
If she kept quiet, the ocean would reclaim the site without disturbance. It would remain exactly what it had been for centuries: hidden.
She stood there, breathing hard, her wet hair sticking to her face.
The island trembled again. Sand gave way beneath her left boot. She stumbled.
She didn’t have time for philosophy. She had to survive first.
She shoved off from shore and started the engine. It coughed, sputtered, then caught. She wasted no time steering into open water.
The waves grew quickly, pushing her off course. As she circled the island for one last look, she saw the pool glowing again, brighter in daylight than before. The whirlpool inside it tightened.
The island was going down.
Within minutes, water rushed over the lowest parts of the shore. Trees tipped sideways and slid into the waves. The strange silver leaves turned dark as they sank.
Reisha watched, her chest tight. She wasn’t just witnessing geology. She was witnessing the ocean reclaiming something it had loaned out for forty-eight hours.
Mother sea was taking it back.
8. The Escape
The storm hit harder as she turned toward Andros. Rain hammered her face. Wind slapped her shoulders. She kept the throttle steady, her jaw clenched so tightly her teeth hurt.
Halfway back, her engine stuttered. She almost screamed. She coaxed it gently, hand on the throttle, whispering the same way she’d calm frightened dolphins during rescues.
“Come on, baby. You’ve got this.”
The engine caught again.
The shoreline of Andros appeared in choppy glimpses between waves. When she finally passed the outer reef, she felt a kind of relief she hadn’t known she needed. The water inside the barrier was calmer. Not safe, but friendlier.
She slid into a small harbor and tied off. Her legs wobbled when she stood.
As she walked up the dock, someone shouted her name.
“Reisha? You good?”
It was Jerome Cargill, a local fisherman who often exchanged notes with her. He jogged over, scanning her dripping gear.
“You look like you fought a waterspout.”
“Close enough,” she muttered.
He frowned. “You were headed out toward that new island, yeah? Did you find anything?”
She hesitated. For a second too long.
Jerome’s eyebrows rose. “Reish?”
She could tell the truth. She could tell the story that would bring grant money, fame, attention. The kind she’d spent her career avoiding. The kind that would lead to researchers trampling what she felt was sacred.
She thought of the glowing pool. The carved stone table. The bones.
And then the island sinking.
Slowly, she shook her head.
“Nothing there,” she said. “Just some shifting sand and weird currents. Thing’s half underwater now. Probably will vanish by morning.”
Jerome grunted. “Figures. People get excited easy. Sea’s full of tricks.”
“Yeah,” she said. “It is.”
He clapped her shoulder. “Come by later. We’re frying snapper.”
She nodded, managing a smile. When he left, she sat on a bench by the dock and pulled her notebook from her waterproof pack. The pages were wet but readable. She flipped through her notes: the drawings of the pool, the carvings, the bones. Proof of everything.
Proof she would keep for herself.
She tore the pages out slowly, folded them, and tucked them in a sealed pouch. Not to destroy. Just to safeguard. Some knowledge didn’t need the world’s spotlight.
Some things were better left in the quiet hands of those who understood the value of silence.
9. The Last Look
That evening, after the storm eased, Reisha stepped outside again. The sea had calmed. The wind carried the smell of wet leaves and diesel from the docks.
She walked to the shoreline and looked toward where the island had been. Nothing but dark water and moonlit ripples.
She imagined the pool glowing below the surface, dimming with each meter of depth. The carved stone table returning to the dark where it had slept for centuries.
The island had risen enough to be remembered and sunk enough to be forgotten again. It had offered her a glimpse and asked her to keep it.
She whispered toward the horizon, “Your secret’s safe.”
The sea rolled gently in response. Whether it approved or not, she couldn’t tell.
But she felt lighter. And grateful. Some mysteries weren’t meant to be solved. Some were meant to be witnessed.
Reisha turned back toward the lights of town, her hair blowing behind her, the sealed pouch of notes pressing against her ribs like a heartbeat.
Tomorrow she’d go back to her regular work. Dolphins, coral surveys, lectures for visiting students. Her life would look ordinary again.
But she knew the truth.
And somewhere far off the coast, beneath a hundred feet of water, an island slept. A piece of the past waiting for the next shift of the earth, the next tremor, the next moment it chose to rise again.
And if it did, she’d be ready.