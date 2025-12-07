"Alien Xenomorph" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
The Darkness of Xenophobia
A chilling fog that shrouds the open mind,
A baseless dread of those we fail to find
Familiar in their custom, speech, or creed,
This is the fear called Xenophobia, indeed.
It is the hatred born of ignorance,
The sudden shiver at a foreign glance.
The Definition and Its Roots
It is not simply bias or dislike,
But deep revulsion striking like a pike,
Against the stranger, alien, or new,
A desperate drawing up of walls by few.
It is a mechanism, harsh and crude,
That sees all difference as an ill-intent, construed
As menace to the safety of the known,
A seed of malice that the heart has sown.
Causes: The Seeds of Anxiety
The fear takes root where understanding's slight,
And thrives upon the absence of the light.
One cause is economic anxiety's strain,
The false belief that gain requires loss and pain.
A local culture fears its way of life,
Will be consumed within a global strife,
And turns upon the newcomer in need,
Mistaking fellow humans for a greed.
The rhetoric of politics provides the fuel,
When leaders preach exclusion as a rule.
They paint the "other" as a cunning foe,
Distorting facts to make the hatred grow.
A lack of contact seals the hardened case,
When no shared meal or laughter sets the pace;
The human face, behind the veil unseen,
Remains a monster on a distant screen.
Examples: Manifesting the Fear
In history, its tragic hand is shown,
When persecution's cruel decree is known.
From hostile immigration laws designed,
To keep out certain shades of humankind,
To hate speech uttered on the public stage,
Turning neighbour into captive in a cage.
It manifests in social segregation,
Denying rights or jobs to a whole nation.
The petty, daily slights are just as stark,
A whispered slur that leaves a hidden mark.
Refusing aid to those who flee the fight,
Or seeing human worth in black and white.
When shanties or temples burn, the message clear,
This toxic phantom has been nourished near,
And every act of prejudice and shame,
Is fueled by giving fear a proper name.
Combating the Darkness
To strike this fear down, we must first embrace
The common ground that links the human race.
The potent weapon is Education's grace,
To teach the facts and banish time and space.
We need to foster Empathy's deep art,
To walk a mile within the stranger's heart,
To hear the journeys, struggles, tears, and hopes,
And see beyond the rigid, binding ropes.
Cultural exchange must be the guiding star,
To learn the riches of the near and far.
By sharing meals and sharing honest views,
The ancient, foolish fears we can refuse.
We must stand up when hatred lifts its voice,
And make inclusion our deliberate choice.
Through active advocacy and measured plea,
We build the bridges for humanity.
Conclusion
So let us pledge to break the hateful chain,
And wash the stain of ignorance with rain.
For every border crossed, a world expands,
With gifted hearts and helping, willing hands.
Let us define our lives by what we share,
And banish Xenophobia everywhere.
The world is made of many songs and hues,
And only fear and darkness can refuse
To celebrate the beauty of the blend,
A richer future that will never end.
A baseless dread of those we fail to find
Familiar in their custom, speech, or creed,
This is the fear called Xenophobia, indeed.
It is the hatred born of ignorance,
The sudden shiver at a foreign glance.
The Definition and Its Roots
It is not simply bias or dislike,
But deep revulsion striking like a pike,
Against the stranger, alien, or new,
A desperate drawing up of walls by few.
It is a mechanism, harsh and crude,
That sees all difference as an ill-intent, construed
As menace to the safety of the known,
A seed of malice that the heart has sown.
Causes: The Seeds of Anxiety
The fear takes root where understanding's slight,
And thrives upon the absence of the light.
One cause is economic anxiety's strain,
The false belief that gain requires loss and pain.
A local culture fears its way of life,
Will be consumed within a global strife,
And turns upon the newcomer in need,
Mistaking fellow humans for a greed.
The rhetoric of politics provides the fuel,
When leaders preach exclusion as a rule.
They paint the "other" as a cunning foe,
Distorting facts to make the hatred grow.
A lack of contact seals the hardened case,
When no shared meal or laughter sets the pace;
The human face, behind the veil unseen,
Remains a monster on a distant screen.
Examples: Manifesting the Fear
In history, its tragic hand is shown,
When persecution's cruel decree is known.
From hostile immigration laws designed,
To keep out certain shades of humankind,
To hate speech uttered on the public stage,
Turning neighbour into captive in a cage.
It manifests in social segregation,
Denying rights or jobs to a whole nation.
The petty, daily slights are just as stark,
A whispered slur that leaves a hidden mark.
Refusing aid to those who flee the fight,
Or seeing human worth in black and white.
When shanties or temples burn, the message clear,
This toxic phantom has been nourished near,
And every act of prejudice and shame,
Is fueled by giving fear a proper name.
Combating the Darkness
To strike this fear down, we must first embrace
The common ground that links the human race.
The potent weapon is Education's grace,
To teach the facts and banish time and space.
We need to foster Empathy's deep art,
To walk a mile within the stranger's heart,
To hear the journeys, struggles, tears, and hopes,
And see beyond the rigid, binding ropes.
Cultural exchange must be the guiding star,
To learn the riches of the near and far.
By sharing meals and sharing honest views,
The ancient, foolish fears we can refuse.
We must stand up when hatred lifts its voice,
And make inclusion our deliberate choice.
Through active advocacy and measured plea,
We build the bridges for humanity.
Conclusion
So let us pledge to break the hateful chain,
And wash the stain of ignorance with rain.
For every border crossed, a world expands,
With gifted hearts and helping, willing hands.
Let us define our lives by what we share,
And banish Xenophobia everywhere.
The world is made of many songs and hues,
And only fear and darkness can refuse
To celebrate the beauty of the blend,
A richer future that will never end.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
Related article: Hate is Counterproductive
Related article: Mass Hysteria: How Collective Fear Shapes Human BehaviorRelated article: Crossing Cultural Barriers: A Journey of Connection and Growth
Related article: Don't Let Politics Cloud Your Judgment