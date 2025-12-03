No More Mumbo Jumbo
In the land where whispers roam and tales unfold,
Where the winds of nonsense scatter, wild and bold,
There came a cry, a call to arms, a plea so loud,
To shake the chains, and lift the foggy shroud.
No more mumbo jumbo, the people said,
No more the twisted lies, the truth misled.
For ages now, we’ve danced in circles tight,
Chasing shadows, turning day to night.
The mystics spoke in riddles, wrapped in smoke,
Their words were clouds, their promises a joke.
They promised answers, but their tongues were veiled,
Leaving us to wander, lost and frail.
In every market, on every stage,
The charlatans would shout and set the cage,
Of ignorance and fear, a secret kept,
While under masks, they laughed and slyly crept.
“Believe in this!” they’d cry, “Trust in that!”
While wearing robes of reason, but none of that—
The truth was hidden, buried deep below,
A treasure lost in all the endless flow.
So we grew weary, tired of the game,
The constant trickery, the false acclaim.
We longed for clarity, for light to shine,
For words that matched the world, pure and fine.
Now rise, oh heart, and let the silence break,
No more illusions, no more fog to shake.
The time has come to see with sharper eyes,
To peel away the mask, to reach for skies.
For every sound that’s spun from twisted yarn,
For every tale that promises to charm,
We’ll stand with reason, firm upon the ground,
Our feet will find the truth, and we’ll be found.
No more the fluff of hollow, empty speech,
No more the magic tricks that lie in reach.
We seek not riddles, or the sacred key,
But simple truths, as vast as oceans’ sea.
The stars above, they twinkle with the truth,
They whisper softly, guiding lost-eyed youth.
For nature’s laws are clear, as clear can be,
No need for tricks or false divinity.
The trees, they sway in rhythms pure and strong,
Their ancient wisdom carried in their song.
The rivers speak in currents clear and true,
They do not twist the facts, but see them through.
The moon, she glows with light that’s steady, kind,
No tricks or twists to cloud her steady mind.
She does not twist or shape her glowing face,
But shines on all with equal, gentle grace.
So let us speak with voices loud and clear,
And banish all the lies we’ve held so dear.
Let knowledge reign, and reason lead the way,
And clear the fog that clouds the bright of day.
For no more shall we be swayed by sound and hue,
By empty promises and visions new.
We’ll see the world as it was meant to be,
Not dressed in chains of fables, wild and free.
So rise, dear heart, and cast the myths aside,
Let clarity and truth no longer hide.
The time has come to hear what’s truly right—
No more mumbo jumbo, let there be light.
Let reason be the path that we all seek,
No longer lost in words so cold and weak.
For in the quiet space where truth is clear,
We’ll find our way, no longer bound by fear.
No more the smoke, no more the twisted lie,
No more the games that blind the hopeful eye.
For truth is here, and truth is what we seek,
A voice so steady, bold, and ever meek.
And so we stand, no longer swayed by sound,
No longer lost in circles, round and round.
The fog is gone, the world’s in clearer view—
No more mumbo jumbo, the world’s brand new.