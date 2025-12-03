Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Friends of the Environment November E-News

 

Friends of the Environment November

﻿E-News
Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.


Dear Friends,


Each month, when I sit down to write this letter, it becomes a moment of reflection. Looking back on the past few weeks, I am reminded just how much Friends of the Environment truly feels like a family. We work together for the good of our community, celebrate the achievements of our students, and mourn the loss of those dear to us.

Together, we learn, grow, and support one another—with the shared goal of a sustainable future for Abaco. Your participation, whether through attending an event, engaging in our education programs, making a donation, or volunteering your time, is essential to this mission.


Thank you for being part of the FRIENDS family - we are grateful for you!


Olivia Patterson Maura

﻿Executive Director


Remembering Wynsome

Passionate. Professional. Caring. Involved.

﻿There are so many words to describe our Board President, Wynsome Ferguson, but there is one thing we all know for certain — she loved Abaco.

Following a long tradition of collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Wynsome was a natural fit to join the Board of Friends of the Environment. She became a director in November 2010 and later transitioned into an active role on the Executive Board, serving as President until her recent passing. Throughout her years of service, Wynsome brought dedication, warmth, and steadfast leadership to every aspect of our work.

Like so many who knew and loved her, we are feeling her loss deeply.

Wynsome understood the undeniable connection between a healthy environment and a healthy community. She championed the role of sustainable tourism and consistently supported community-centered projects that strengthened Abaco. Whether it was the International Coastal Cleanup, National Coastal Awareness Month, the Abaco Science Fair, Combustion Music Fest, or countless other initiatives, Wynsome never hesitated to step in, lend her expertise, and uplift the work of others. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched, the projects she helped bring to life, and the strong identity of Abaco’s tourism product — shaped in no small part by her vision and passion.

We will miss her dearly.


Education in Action: Fall Programming

FRIENDS' Annual Science Fair:

Science, Sustainability, and the Queen Conch:

﻿

The 2025 Abaco Science Fair, held under the theme "Science, Sustainability and The Queen Conch," was a tremendous success—an inspiring showcase of learning, creativity, and community spirit. Nearly 280 attendees filled the venue, gathering to celebrate the hard work of young scientists from across the island.

This year’s fair featured 20 outstanding project entries representing 10 schools, with students participating from every grade level, from lower primary to upper high school. Their displays highlighted impressive ingenuity and a thoughtful understanding of the event’s theme. From hands-on experiments to well-researched presentations, each entry reflected dedication, curiosity, and a commitment to exploring the vital connections between science, sustainability, and one of The Bahamas’ most iconic marine species: the queen conch.

Such a successful event would not have been possible without the support of many. Special thanks go to our sponsor, the Bahamian Environment Protection Foundation, whose generosity helped make the fair a reality. We also extend our gratitude to Telanna Newbold, who provided delicious catering; our engaging guest speaker, Dr. Megan Davis; and New Vision Ministries, for graciously hosting the event.

We are deeply appreciative of our judges, transportation helpers, and the many principals, teachers, parents, students, and community members who contributed their time and energy. Your support continues to make the Abaco Science Fair a meaningful and memorable experience for our young learners.

Click here to view photos of the event.


﻿Exploring Bahamian Ecosystems: Field Trips and Presentations in November


Throughout the month of November, our educational programs continued with exciting field trips and presentations for students across Abaco. Classes from Forest Heights Academy, Cooper’s Town Primary, Patrick J. Bethel, Hope Town Primary, and Every Child Counts participated in hands-on learning experiences that brought science and sustainability to life.


The activities were themed around the Queen Conch and focused on key coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs. Students engaged with the natural environment in meaningful ways, deepening their understanding of how these ecosystems support both marine life and human communities.

A small group from Every Child Counts enjoyed an interactive tour of our Learning Center, with a special focus on the Exploratorium. There, students were able to see, hear, and touch their way through the experience, gaining a multi-sensory introduction to the rich diversity of Bahamian ecosystems.


Students from Hope Town Primary School exploring Cherokee Long Dock area and showing off their Queen Conch finds!

Exploring Abaco: Lyford Cay International School Grade 6 Students Dive Into Mangroves, Reefs, and Blue Holes

This month, we welcomed Grade 6 students from Lyford Cay International School for their annual overnight stay at the Frank Kenyon Research Centre. During their visits, students explored diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and blue holes.

Overnight trips like these are open to schools throughout The Bahamas and the U.S.. Reach out to our education team for more details on planning your stay.

Education Team Engages Students at Career Fair

On Wednesday, November 19th, our Education Team was excited to participate in S. C Bootle Secondary School’s Annual College and Career Fair in Cooper's Town, Abaco. We had the opportunity to set up a table and connect with students, sharing our passion for the environment and our own career journeys in conservation and sustainability.

At our booth, we encouraged students to explore how their interests—whatever they may be—can incorporate a sustainable twist, not just in future careers but in their everyday lives. From practical tips to inspiring stories, it was a joy to see young people engage with environmental topics and consider the many ways they can make a positive impact on our world.

We look forward to continuing these connections and supporting the next generation of environmentally conscious leaders!


Great Turnout for Turtle Trot!
HT TT Logo 2025

The Turtle Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk has grown into a beloved Thanksgiving tradition for FRIENDS, bringing the community together in the spirit of wellness and conservation. Originally created to raise awareness and funds for marine protection, the event continues to support the vibrant ecosystems we all cherish. FRIENDS proudly hosted two Turtle Trot events — one in Hope Town and another at The Abaco Club at Winding Bay for the second year!

Our annual Hope Town Turtle Trot continues to be a huge success, and this year was no exception—Thursday, November 27th brought out more than 134 enthusiastic registrants! We are always pleased with the continued support of the Hope Town Primary School, with 65 students and 4 teachers joining us to complete a loop through town.

Thank you to everyone who participated and to our incredible sponsors whose support made this event possible. We are truly grateful for the runners, walkers, families, and community members who brought so much energy and enthusiasm to the day.

It was wonderful to see the community come together for this beloved event, and we can’t wait to see you all again at next year’s Turtle Trot! Featured below are this year's Hope Town winners!
2025 Hope Town Turtle Trot winners



Foster Curiosity and Conservation:

Giving Tuesday with FRIENDS


This Giving Tuesday, show your love for Abaco’s environment by supporting us! Your gift helps us protect marine life, preserve coastal ecosystems, and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. Every donation counts — join us in making a lasting impact for our islands and communities.
Learn, Lead, Share:

Successful Docent Training Workshop

We successfully hosted our first Docent Training Workshop thanks to the generous support of The GEF Small Grants Programme, implemented by UNDP.

The workshop welcomed seven dedicated participants, all supporters of FRIENDS, who expressed delight in being actively engaged and excitement about sharing the knowledge they gained with future visitors to our Exploratorium.

One of the highlights of the workshop was watching students from Every Child Counts (ECC) explore the exhibits—their curiosity and enthusiasm were contagious! Our participants also had the chance to try the interactive experiences themselves, including the virtual reality headsets, which offer an immersive journey through various coastal ecosystems. A special thank you to EcoMem and Bentley University for their generous contribution of the VR headsets, which have added an exciting, hands-on dimension to our Exploratorium and help bring Abaco’s ecosystems to life for all visitors.

We look forward to seeing our new docents in action, connecting people with FRIENDS and nature through engaging, educational experiences!

🌱 Stay tuned for more workshops and opportunities to get involved.


Docent Training Workshop participants learning about the impact of sound in the ocean at the Marine Mammal Display in The Exploratorium.

PODS Registration Open

We are excited to announce that registration is now open for the Pre-College Ocean Discovery and Science (PODS) Program!


PODS is designed to prepare students for post-high school STEM opportunities by providing an engaging introduction to coastal ecology and conservation, hands-on research experience, and valuable mentorship. The program is organized in partnership with the Coastal Ecology and Conservation Lab at the University of Michigan, giving students a unique chance to explore real-world scientific practices and develop skills that will support their future studies in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students interested in exploring the wonders of the ocean while gaining practical STEM experience are encouraged to learn more and register here.


Sustainable Livelihoods

Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming cohort of our Sustainable Livelihoods Internship Program, offered in partnership with The Delphi Club. This program gives young Bahamians hands-on learning experiences that explore the connection between conservation and sustainable economic practices, while providing exposure to careers in eco-tourism and environmental stewardship.


Interns will develop practical skills, explore innovative approaches to sustainable livelihoods, and learn how protecting the environment directly supports community well-being. By fostering knowledge and experience in sustainability, the program empowers the next generation of leaders to create meaningful change for both people and the environment.

﻿

Apply now for the 2026 cohort through our website. We encourage interested individuals to apply and invite community members to share this opportunity with others who may be a great fit.

The application deadline is January 5th, 2026.


The application deadline is January 5th, 2026.


Combustion Music Festival This Weekend!

Friday, December 5th-Sunday December 7th : Annual Combustion Music Hope

Friday, December 5th-Sunday December 7th : Annual Combustion Music Hope Town Music Festival. A fun event in support of three great community organizations: Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Every Child Counts School, and Friends of the Environment. Find out more details about the event and the live auction items on our website here.


Festive Fun Awaits at FRIENDS!


Getting Ready for Reef Ball!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 7, 2025, and join us for a night full of fun, food, and festivities! Catch up on FRIENDS’ programs, meet our amazing Staff and Board, enjoy a delicious dinner, and dance the night away to Simplicity.

Book your tickets and let us know if you'd like to be seated with friends. — you won’t want to miss this celebration!

Help Protect our Natural Resources

Nassau Grouper Season Closed December 1 - February 28

The season was put in place to protect grouper during spawning, when they are doing the important work of ensuring the future of the species! This is a time when they are also vulnerable to fishing. Until March 1st, please choose another protein source! Thank you for helping to ensure sustainable populations of Nassau Grouper so that we can enjoy our boiled fish and fish fingers well into the future!


