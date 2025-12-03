Friends of the Environment November E-News

|
FRIENDS' Annual Science Fair:
Science, Sustainability, and the Queen Conch:
The
2025 Abaco Science Fair, held under the theme "Science, Sustainability
and The Queen Conch," was a tremendous success—an inspiring showcase of
learning, creativity, and community spirit. Nearly 280 attendees filled
the venue, gathering to celebrate the hard work of young scientists from
across the island.
This
year’s fair featured 20 outstanding project entries representing 10
schools, with students participating from every grade level, from lower
primary to upper high school. Their displays highlighted impressive
ingenuity and a thoughtful understanding of the event’s theme. From
hands-on experiments to well-researched presentations, each entry
reflected dedication, curiosity, and a commitment to exploring the vital
connections between science, sustainability, and one of The Bahamas’
most iconic marine species: the queen conch.
Such
a successful event would not have been possible without the support of
many. Special thanks go to our sponsor, the Bahamian Environment
Protection Foundation, whose generosity helped make the fair a reality.
We also extend our gratitude to Telanna Newbold, who provided delicious
catering; our engaging guest speaker, Dr. Megan Davis; and New Vision
Ministries, for graciously hosting the event.
We
are deeply appreciative of our judges, transportation helpers, and the
many principals, teachers, parents, students, and community members who
contributed their time and energy. Your support continues to make the
Abaco Science Fair a meaningful and memorable experience for our young
learners.
Click here to view photos of the event.