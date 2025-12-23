Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Friends of the Environment ﻿December ﻿E-News

 

Friends of the Environment ﻿
﻿December ﻿E-News
Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.


Dear Readers,


It's a busy time of year! The holidays are in full swing, everyone is wrapping up their end of year, and families are coming together...sometimes over large distances. In the midst of what may seem like chaos (at times!) take a pause and look outside. In Abaco the sun is shining, the breeze is rushing through the trees and it's just cool enough to remember it's December. If you're not here for the holidays, know that we are still connected by our shared love for Abaco, and we hope you'll be back soon!


With your help, 2025 has been a successful year for FRIENDS! I'm happy to share the brief impact report below summarizing our programs - which we are very proud of.


Now that my kids are off from school, I'm looking forward to spending time with them and continuing traditions that bring holiday magic to our family. I hope you also find what you wish for in the holidays.


I'm also looking forward to 2026 - a time that we can all come together to continue building our vision of a sustainable future for Abaco!


Best wishes,


Olivia Patterson Maura

﻿Executive Director

Celebrating our Achievements


Community Comes Together for ﻿
﻿Combustion Music Fest

This year marks the 13th anniversary of the Combustion Music / Hope Town Music Festival—a powerful reminder of how music brings people together for good. What began as Chris Farren’s inspired idea of a music festival with purpose, has grown into an event filled with amazing music, great energy, and a deep commitment to giving back. 


The festival has supported three vital Abaco nonprofits: Friends of the Environment, Every Child Counts, and the Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue and here at FRIENDS we are deeply grateful.

﻿

Thanks to the generosity of our Nashville artists, loyal sponsors, and incredible community, the impact has been meaningful and lasting. Together, we’ve shown what’s possible when music, purpose, and community unite.

﻿

Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey of music, giving and hope—and for helping keep the spirit strong.


Festive Fun at Christmas Cove

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the vendors and participants who made this year’s Christmas Cove a truly special celebration. Families and friends gathered to enjoy festive activities, from crafting fun to sipping warm cocoa, spreading holiday cheer throughout the day.


A special thank you to Faith Wong of Sandy Lens Photography for generously donating her photography skills to capture these joyful moments.

﻿

We’re already looking forward to making Christmas Cove even bigger and better next year!


Choose to Give a Gift of ﻿
﻿Environmental Education This Year


This year show your love for Abaco’s environment by supporting FRIENDS' environmental education and conservation programs! Your gift helps us protect marine life, preserve coastal ecosystems, and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. Every donation counts — join us in making a lasting impact for our islands and communities.
Exploratorium: The Story of Abaco

Abaco is blessed with a rich natural environment, encompassing ecosystems that range from coral reefs and seagrass beds to pine forests and inland blue holes. These ecosystems are home to a wide array of plant and animal species and support Bahamian livelihoods and culture while helping to protect our communities. In FRIENDS’ ongoing effort to increase access to environmental education, we have been steadily developing The Exploratorium, a natural history exhibit that tells the story of Abaco through its ecosystems. Enjoy this brand new video directed by Loggerhead Productions that brings that story to life. The Exploratorium is now softly open—stop by anytime during regular office hours! We are working toward a grand opening in April and look forward to sharing more details very soon.

Video directed by Loggerhead Productions and produced by Friends of the Environment with support from The GEF Small Grants Programme, implemented by UNDP.

FRIENDS at International Science Symposium

Olivia and Cha recently attended the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s 8th International Science Symposium, joining conservationists, scientists, and partners from across the region and beyond. The symposium provided a valuable opportunity to build new connections, strengthen long-standing relationships, and exchange ideas around a shared passion for conservation. Discussions also emphasized the connectivity of marine and coastal systems and the importance of preserving bonefish, tarpon, permit, and their habitats and all of our ecosystems. Events like this continue to highlight the collaborative spirit that unites our global community.


PODS Registration Open

We are excited to announce that registration is now open for the Pre-College Ocean Discovery and Science (PODS) Program!


PODS is designed to prepare students for post-high school STEM opportunities by providing an engaging introduction to coastal ecology and conservation, hands-on research experience, and valuable mentorship. The program is organized in partnership with the Coastal Ecology and Conservation Lab at the University of Michigan, giving students a unique chance to explore real-world scientific practices and develop skills that will support their future studies in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students interested in exploring the wonders of the ocean while gaining practical STEM experience are encouraged to learn more and register here.

The application deadline is January 9th, 2026.


The application deadline is January 9th, 2026.


Sustainable Livelihoods ﻿
﻿Internship Opportunities

Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming cohort of our Sustainable Livelihoods Internship Program, offered in partnership with The Delphi Club & The Abaco Lodge. This paid internship gives young Bahamians hands-on learning experiences that explore the connection between conservation and sustainable economic practices, while providing exposure to careers in eco-tourism and environmental stewardship.


Interns will develop practical skills, explore innovative approaches to sustainable livelihoods, and learn how protecting the environment directly supports community well-being. By fostering knowledge and experience in sustainability, the program empowers the next generation of leaders to create meaningful change for both people and the environment.

﻿

Apply now for the 2026 cohort through our website. We encourage interested individuals to apply and invite community members to share this opportunity with others who may be a great fit.

The application deadline is January 5th, 2026.


The application deadline is January 5th, 2026.


Join the Great Elbow Cay Cleanup

On January 17 the Elbow Cay community is coming together for an island-wide cleanup! From the ocean beach to the bay side...roads, paths, and bushes! A fun group activity, ending with free lunch at On Da Beach! ﻿
﻿

Register here or contact us if you'd like to support the event.
Great Elbow Cay Cleanup 2026

Reef Ball Tickets Available Now

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 7, 2025, and join us for a night full of fun, food, and festivities! Catch up on FRIENDS’ programs, meet our amazing Staff and Board, enjoy a delicious dinner, and dance the night away to Simplicity.

Book your tickets and let us know if you'd like to be seated with friends — you won't want to miss this celebration!

Help Protect our Natural Resources

Nassau Grouper Season Closed December 1 - February 28

The season was put in place to protect grouper during spawning, when they are doing the important work of ensuring the future of the species! This is a time when they are also vulnerable to fishing. Until March 1st, please choose another protein source! Thank you for helping to ensure sustainable populations of Nassau Grouper so that we can enjoy our boiled fish and fish fingers well into the future!


Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.

Friends of the Environment | PO Box AB 20755 | Marsh Harbour, Abaco, BS

