Friends of the Environment ﻿ ﻿December ﻿E-News

|
This
year marks the 13th anniversary of the Combustion Music / Hope Town
Music Festival—a powerful reminder of how music brings people together
for good. What began as Chris Farren’s inspired idea of a music festival
with purpose, has grown into an event filled with amazing music, great
energy, and a deep commitment to giving back.
The
festival has supported three vital Abaco nonprofits: Friends of the
Environment, Every Child Counts, and the Hope Town Volunteer Fire &
Rescue and here at FRIENDS we are deeply grateful.
Thanks
to the generosity of our Nashville artists, loyal sponsors, and
incredible community, the impact has been meaningful and lasting. Together, we’ve shown what’s possible when music, purpose, and community unite.
Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey of music, giving and hope—and for helping keep the spirit strong.