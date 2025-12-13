"Stop Twerkin' an' Start Workin'" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Foreign Cultural Influence
Have we noticed that foreign reggae music has infiltrated and become a big part of our Bahamian culture for many years now?
There's a Christmas event happening now on the basketball park by me. They started off by playing a half-dozen Bahamian songs then they switched to hardcore dancehall reggae and that's all they've been playin' for the last two hours. How da hell we get like dis an' what could we do 'bout it?
Beware of other cultures taking over.
Related article: Report on Bahamian Culture