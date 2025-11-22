"Tropic Beach Paradise" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Positive Vibes Only
I. The Awakening Frequency
The morning sun begins to creep across the bedroom floor,
To open up the spirit’s eyes and unlock every door.
Before the coffee touches lips, before the day begins,
The battle for the state of mind is where the heart wins.
It starts within a quiet thought, a choice that we must make,
To choose the path of gratitude for every breath we take.
A subtle hum, a gentle buzz, a rhythm deep inside,
Where optimism anchors us and leaves the doubting tied.
II. The Physics of the Soul
There is a law, unseen but real, that governs how we feel,
A magnetic force of energy that creates what is real.
Like attracts the like, they say, in physics and in thought,
So dwelling on the misery brings battles to be fought.
But when we cast a frequency of hope into the air,
We summon strength and brightness, dismissing all despair.
It is a vibration all around, a shimmer in the light,
That turns the heavy, grayscale world to colors burning bright.
III. The Garden of the Mind
Imagine that the mind is soil, a garden rich and deep,
Where thoughts are seeds that we must sow before we go to sleep.
If we plant seeds of bitterness, of envy, fear, and lack,
The weeds will choke the vibrant rose and turn the petals black.
Negativity is a vine that creeps and pulls us down,
It weaves a heavy, thorny wreath to replace the victor’s crown.
It whispers that we cannot fly, it anchors us to earth,
And blinds us to the miracle of our own inner worth.
IV. The Shield Against the Shadow
We must protect the energy we labor to create,
For shadows lurk in corners, carrying the weight of hate.
The naysayers and cynics, who drain the cup completely,
Must be kept at a distance, though we handle them discreetly.
To dwell in toxic atmospheres invites the storm to breed,
Causing bad things to happen by watering the weed.
So build a wall of sunlight, a shield of shining gold,
And let the stories of success and happiness be told.
V. The Fuel for the Climb
It isn’t just a happy smile or wearing rose-hued glass,
It’s the fuel that drives the engine to make the mountains pass.
Positivity is power, it is the will to do,
To see the goal as finished work before the day is through.
Attitude determines altitude, the pilot of the plane,
That rises strictly upward, high above the driving rain.
When obstacles block up the path and plans begin to swerve,
The positive mind finds the arc within the sharpest curve.
VI. The Course of Life
We travel on the road of life, a winding, long highway,
Where shadows stretch at twilight and vanish in the day.
To get upon a noble course, to steer the vessel right,
We need the compass of our joy to navigate the night.
Accomplishment is waiting there, for those who dare believe,
That what the mind can visualize, the spirit can achieve.
No mountain peak is far too high, no ocean is too wide,
When you carry burning suns of hope and faith inside.
VII. The Ripple Effect
This vibe is not for us alone, it’s not a selfish prize,
It lights a spark in strangers' hearts and brightens up their eyes.
A word of praise, a gentle nod, a confidence shared free,
Can change the course of someone’s day and shift their destiny.
It makes the life we struggle through a pleasure to maintain,
Transforming every heavy loss into a future gain.
Rewarding is the journey when the heart is light and free,
Vibrating in the major key of pure positivity.
VIII. The Final Affirmation
So banish doubt and banish fear, let go of what went wrong,
And listen to the melody of life’s triumphant song.
With positive vibes only, let the spirit start to soar,
To heights of grand achievement that were never seen before.
Successful, bright, rewarding, in everything we do,
The world reflects the energy that we are sending through.
Keep the vibrations high and pure, let joy be your device,
And turn this fleeting, earthly trip into a paradise.