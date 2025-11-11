Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Friends of the Environment October ﻿E-News

 

Friends of the Environment October

﻿E-News
Preserving the environment of Abaco through education, conservation, and research facilitation.


Learn More

Dear Readers,


It's hard to reflect on October without mentioning the impacts of Hurricane Melissa which affected the southern Bahamas, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and especially Jamaica. We know all too well the struggles being faced by our Caribbean neighbours, and all those to come. I am heartened by the response and hope that all the lessons learned through Hurricane Dorian are working to improve the response after Hurricane Melissa.


At home, while Hurricane Dorian is six years in the past, we can still see the effects on our island. The great news is that recovery is happening! The more we can do to strengthen and preserve our ecosystems, the better protected we are. Since Dorian, over 560,000 mangroves have been planted in Abaco and Grand Bahama by partners of the Bahamas Mangrove Alliance along with many bonefish guides, community service organizations, and other volunteers. We are continuing to work to build capacities within our communities to grow and plant more, and to increase public understanding of the value of mangroves. Would you like to learn more about mangroves? Check out the resources in our newsletter below.


Olivia Patterson Maura

﻿Executive Director


FRIENDS attends Career Fair

We were delighted to participate in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s Career Fair, held on October 9th and 10th as part of their Youth Month activities. This year’s fair highlighted the Orange and Blue Economies, encouraging students to explore creative and ocean-based industries as pathways to innovation and sustainability.

At the event, we had the opportunity to engage with students about our organization and share insights on various sustainable livelihood opportunities. For students who already had a clear vision for traditional careers, we highlighted that any career can be a sustainable one, and that conservation and sustainable practices can be incorporated into everyday work.

We were proud to be represented alongside other local and national organizations, all working together to inspire the next generation of Bahamian leaders to build a more sustainable future.﻿


Photo Credit: Nixon Joseph, Nixon Joseph Photography

Education in Action: Fall Programming

Science, Sustainability, and the Queen Conch:

Presentations and Field Trips Underway

﻿

With the Annual Science Fair approaching, schools are reaching out for field trips and presentations on the Queen Conch. We’ve already visited Cherokee Primary and Forest Heights Academy, engaging students in presentations, hands-on activities and data collection. More schools will join us in the coming weeks as we help spark ideas for Science Fair projects focused on conservation and sustainable science.




Left: FHA Grade 10 students Photo credit: Lindsey Rees, Biology teacher. Right: Cherokee Primary students engaged in Queen Conch presentation.

Exploring Abaco: Lyford Cay International School Grade 12 Students Dive Into Mangroves, Reefs, and Blue Holes

This month, we welcomed two groups of Grade 12 students from Lyford Cay International School for their annual overnight stay at the Frank Kenyon Research Centre. During their visits, students explored diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and blue holes. A highlight of the trip was an evening talk by Brian Kakuk from the Bahamas Caves Research Foundation (BCRF). Students were in awe of his cave explorations—some felt inspired to one day follow in his footsteps, while others were thrilled to experience his adventures vicariously through his videos and photography. His passion and work left a lasting impression on all who attended.

Overnight trips like these are open to schools throughout The Bahamas and the U.S.. Reach out to our education team for more details on planning your stay.
Support Programs Today!

Visit from UNDP GEF SGP

This month, FRIENDS welcomed a visit from partners at the United Nations Development Program Global Environment Facility Small Grants Program (UNDP GEF SGP). Over the last fourteen years, FRIENDS has been a grateful recipient of several grants from the UNDP GEF SGP that have helped advance our work in the areas of biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation, community awareness, and capacity building. Our current grant supports the development of mangrove and coral reef exhibits in our Exploratorium.
UNDP GEF SGP October 2025 visit

Left to Right: Ms. Rosine Wildman, Program Analyst, UNDP Multi Country Office Jamaica, Bahamas, TCI, Cayman and Bermuda, Ms. Gillian Scott, Communications Analyst, UNDP Multi Country Office Jamaica, Bahamas, TCI, Cayman and Bermuda, Olivia Patterson-Maura (FRIENDS), Mr. Deon Stewart, National Coordinator, GEF SGP UNDP, Bahamas, Cha Boyce (FRIENDS), and Mr. James Curren, Consultant.

More About Mangroves

Mangroves are salt tolerant trees. There are about 65 species found worldwide - three of those are found in The Bahamas. In The Bahamas, mangroves are a protected tree, which means it is illegal to remove them without a permit. Because of this, and their value to our environment, it's helpful to be able to identify mangroves. Check out the poster below to learn how to identify and take care of mangroves. Our new short animated video "Coastal Guardians" made in partnership with Bonefish and Tarpon Trust is a great way to learn more as well.


And, for up to date information on mangrove restoration in The Bahamas, check out the Bahamas Mangrove Alliance dashboard.
Mangrove Manners

Final Quarter Calendar of Events


Nov 20, Abaco Science Fair, New Vision Ministries, Marsh Harbour

Theme: Science, Sustainability, and the Queen Conch. Open to the public to view science projects from schools all around Abaco! Including special guest speaker Dr. Megan Davis of the Queen Conch Lab. Full program runs from 10am-2pm.

Event sponsored by BEP Foundation


More information
Turtle Trot ad with sponsors

Hope Town Turtle Trot: There's still time to register!

Join us in a fun run/walk to gear up for Thanksgiving dinner! This event supports marine conservation and education in Abaco! Register early to secure your T-shirt.


﻿More information and registration details
Combustion Music HT Music Festival Logo

December 5-7, Combustion Music Hope Town Music Festival

Book your flights and reserve your golf cart, your favourite Abaco music festival is back!


More information

Watch the 2024 Music Fest Highlight video


December 13, Christmas Cove - Marsh Harbour


Crafts, Cocoa and Cheer! Join us on our campus for a fun holiday event where we will have activities for all ages, as well as Christmas shopping from local vendors.


Interested in being a vendor? Contact us!

Help The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance restore local mangrove habitats!

Red mangrove season is here! Lend a hand with mangrove restoration in Abaco by helping to collect red mangrove seedlings (AKA propagules). Red mangrove seeds are interesting because they germinate while still attached to the parent tree, then drop off as a tiny plant that is ready to go. Along with our partners in The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance we are collecting seedlings and planting them in The Marls, because Hurricane Dorian damaged the seed producing trees in that area.


Propagules/seedlings that are mature and ready to be planted can be found on the ground or waters of creeks, beaches and coastal areas. Some propagules may be picked from the tree, but it's important to follow the guidelines below:


A seedling is mature enough to be planted when it is: 

✅Fallen from the mother tree 

✅green or brown (not red, pink, or yellow)

✅Greater than 5 inches in length

✅Has a fully emerged fat brown/yellow collar


Seedlings that you should avoid collecting are: 

❌Securely attached to the mother tree 

❌Attached to the fruit

❌Damaged or missing the pointy shoot of the first leaves

❌Dehydrated or dried up at either end

❌Has no, or partially emerged, thin green collar


Keep your eyes peeled for these cigar-shaped seedlings and help us collect them for planting. Once you have collected the propagules, keep them in a dry container, standing upright or stacked up. You can drop them off at the FRIENDS Campus in Marsh Harbour where we’ll use them for direct planting in damaged mangrove areas.


Photo and guidelines provided by Denise Mizell, Abaco Program Manager, Perry Institute for Marine Science, Bahamas Mangrove Alliance Partner.
mature vs immature propagule

Help Protect our Natural Resources

Stone Crab Season is Now Open!

The season runs from October 16 through May 31. Let’s enjoy a season of safe and sustainable harvesting to protect our crab populations and support healthy marine ecosystems.

﻿ 🎥 Check out a video from our partners CEI at the Island School showcasing sustainable harvest techniques.﻿


// CONNECT WITH US //

1% for the Planet Cryptocurrency

Facebook  Instagram  Youtube  
Thank you to everyone who has read, shared, supported, and donated to help make this work possible.

Friends of the Environment | PO Box AB 20755 | Marsh Harbour, Abaco, BS

at
Labels: , , ,