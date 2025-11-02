 2nd Annual 242 Cosplayer Nation Awards

Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at 4pm
National Art Gallery of The Bahamas
Cocktail Reception will open promptly at 4pm
VIPs must be on time for the Cocktail Reception
in order to experience the full run of our Hors D'oeuvre Maid Cafe service
complimentary of Sweet'ry Eat'ry Maid Cafe.
All VIPs must RSVP before December 1st
LIVE Performances
Attire: Cosplay, Cocktail Dress, or a blending of both!
Thank you to our beloved Sponsors,
the team at Manga Corp without whom, none of this would be possible!