2nd Annual 242 Cosplayer Nation Awards

 
2nd annual 242 Cosplayer Nation Awards flyer

 2nd Annual 242 Cosplayer Nation Awards
 
 Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at 4pm
 National Art Gallery of The Bahamas
 
 Cocktail Reception will open promptly at 4pm
VIPs must be on time for the Cocktail Reception
in order to experience the full run of our Hors D'oeuvre Maid Cafe service
complimentary of Sweet'ry Eat'ry Maid Cafe.
 
 All VIPs must RSVP before December 1st
 
LIVE Performances 

 Attire: Cosplay, Cocktail Dress, or a blending of both!

Thank you to our beloved Sponsors,
the team at Manga Corp without whom, none of this would be possible!
 
at
