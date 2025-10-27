A.S.P. Tony Sands-Austin of the Urban Renewal Centreville speaks at The Lily of the Valley Corner Association meeting.
The Lily of the Valley Corner Association held it's latest meeting on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Cheryl's Place #29 Lily of the Valley Corner.
A.S.P. Tony Sands-Austin of the Centreville Urban Renewal office was invited to speak to the Association accompanied by Mrs. Joanna Ferguson, also from the Centreville Urban Renewal office.
Important Legal Guidance:
A.S.P. Sands advised that if the police request footage from your home security camera , residents should politely ask that they obtain a warrant first. This protects residents from being included or subpoenaed when a court case is brought against a subject.
Mrs. Ferguson also added that Urban Renewal offers after school programs, small home repair assistance, support for single mothers, help for victims of domestic violence and unemployment support.
She emphasized the importance of moulding young minds and providing constructive outlets to create a positive impact on the community and society.
When asked about the purpose of Urban Renewal, the response was clear:
"To assist everyone within the community and make it a better, safer place to live - promoting unity and supporting those in need."
Urban renewal operates 16 centres across New Providence, each striving to assist residents in need.
Additional information shared:
Senior Exercise Class: Tuesdays from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
Monthly Seniors Meeting: Once per month at the centre.
However, A.S.P. Sands noted that while many genuinely seek help, some individuals choose not to help themselves or misuse assistance programs.
Ms. Abagail Ingraham raised several community concerns, including:
1. Non-functioning streetlights leading toward Market Street.
2. Abandoned buildings harbouring homeless individuals.
3. Over grown properties.
4. Dangerous dogs posing risks to neighborhood children.
These matters were noted as ongoing safety priorities for the association.
A.S.P. Sands encouraged the association to invite Urban Renewal to participate in any future community projects or initiatives.
The Lily of the Valley Corner Association, wish to express our sincere gratitude to A.S.P. Tony Sands-Austin and Mrs. Ferguson for taking the time to meet with us and share the valuable information.
They may be contacted at:
A.S.P. Tony Sands-Austin
Urban Renewal Centreville
Direct: 820-0063
Office: 325-0194
Email: t.austin2366@gmail.com
Email: tra2366@hotmail.com
Joanna Ferguson
Urban Renewal Centreville
Office: 325-0194
Visit Urban Renewal online.
Together We Stand.
A.S.P. Tony Sands-Austin
Urban Renewal Centreville
Urban Renewal Centreville
Kendera and Jamaal
Antoinette Sweeting and Barbara Sweeting, Chaplain