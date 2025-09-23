"The Power of Words" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
The Power of Words
A whisper, soft as morning dew,
Can paint the world a brighter hue.
A syllable, a spoken sigh,
Can mend a heart beneath the sky.
For words are seeds that poets sow,
In fertile minds, a garden grows.
They can be honey, sweet and kind,
A gentle balm for weary mind.
They can be anchors in the storm,
To keep a hopeful spirit warm.
They build up trust, they weave a bond,
They reach for futures far beyond.
Yet words can be a sharpened blade,
A cruel remark, a trust betrayed.
A careless phrase, a bitter tongue,
Can leave a wound that's fresh and young.
A single sneer, a subtle slight,
Can cast a soul to endless night.
For they are fire, they can burn,
A lesson harsh that one must learn.
They can be chains that bind and hold,
A chilling story, stark and cold.
They tear down hope, they build up fear,
And linger, echoing, for years.
The orator, with booming voice,
Can make a trembling crowd rejoice.
His words, a river, swift and deep,
Can wake a nation from its sleep.
The tyrant, with a hateful creed,
Can plant a devastating seed.
His rhetoric, a poison slow,
Can make a field of hatred grow.
The lover’s promise, pure and true,
Can make a broken heart feel new.
The liar’s oath, a web of lies,
Can cloud a world with false disguise.
So speak with care, with measured thought,
For every lesson words have taught.
The tongue is powerful, swift, and free,
A force for good, or misery.
Choose wisely what you wish to share,
Each syllable a potent prayer.
A word can heal, a word can harm,
A quiet storm, a soothing balm.
They are the architects of fate,
To build up love, or foster hate.
So let your language be a light,
To make the world a place of right.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini