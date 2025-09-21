"Information Overload" - Bahamas AI Art
©A. Derek Catalano
Information Overload
In this digital age, a new dawn breaks,
where every query, a swift answer makes.
A boundless ocean of data we find,
a deluge rushing, for all of mankind.
The world at our fingertips, a tap or a swipe,
a constant stream of content, of every type.
where every query, a swift answer makes.
A boundless ocean of data we find,
a deluge rushing, for all of mankind.
The world at our fingertips, a tap or a swipe,
a constant stream of content, of every type.
We've become human data miners, sifting through the noise,
our brains, a network, with electronic ploys.
A click of a button, a thousand facts appear,
we search for meaning, as the signal becomes unclear.
But like a server, we can only process so much,
until the system overloads, at the slightest touch.
Our focus becomes fractured, scattered, and thin,
our thoughts like fragmented pixels, a short circuit within.
The once-clear pathways to knowledge and insight,
are now a tangled web, a chaotic, blinding light.
Decision-making falters, a constant state of doubt,
as every option, another piece of data, we can't do without.
our thoughts like fragmented pixels, a short circuit within.
The once-clear pathways to knowledge and insight,
are now a tangled web, a chaotic, blinding light.
Decision-making falters, a constant state of doubt,
as every option, another piece of data, we can't do without.
The human brain, a CPU, running too hot,
stress and anxiety, a continuous, gnawing knot.
A flood of notifications, a constant, urgent beep,
as our minds struggle, in a shallow, restless sleep.
The pressure to know all, to be ever-informed,
a suffocating blanket, a digital, relentless storm.
stress and anxiety, a continuous, gnawing knot.
A flood of notifications, a constant, urgent beep,
as our minds struggle, in a shallow, restless sleep.
The pressure to know all, to be ever-informed,
a suffocating blanket, a digital, relentless storm.
But the antidote, like a software update, can be found,
a mindful restart, on this hallowed ground.
Unplug the cables, disconnect from the stream,
a moment of stillness, a waking from the dream.
Filter the inputs, prioritize what's true,
and let go of the rest, what no longer serves you.
a mindful restart, on this hallowed ground.
Unplug the cables, disconnect from the stream,
a moment of stillness, a waking from the dream.
Filter the inputs, prioritize what's true,
and let go of the rest, what no longer serves you.
©A. Derek Catalano/Gemini
Related article: Report on the Internet
Related poem: Internet: The Master Brain
Related article: Smartphones and Smartphone Addiction
Related article: The Importance of Being Properly Informed
Related article: Be Careful What You Feed Your Mind